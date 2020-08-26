This stylish house plan does a lot with only 1,620 square feet.
The open layout of the living room and kitchen makes it easy to hang out with family members while cooking. Check out the large butler’s pantry, which provides plenty of room for organization.
The master suite conveniently opens to the laundry room, making it easy to throw in a load.
Design number: 45-583
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Square footage: 1,620
Dimensions: 58’ x 50’
Framing: 2 x 6
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle. Save 10 percent on your house plans (some exclusions apply) with coupon code: NEWSPAPER.
