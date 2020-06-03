This standout traditional style house plan features excellent flow and cool details.
The generous great room boasts a fireplace, built-ins, decorative beams, lots of windows for natural light and easy access to the rear porch.
Take a look at the big island kitchen (perfect for whipping up feasts), the relaxing master bath, the well-organized mudroom ... well, just look at all of it. It’s a beauty.
Design number: 430-228
Bedrooms:4
Baths: 2
Square footage: 2,095
Bonus space: 293 square feet
Dimensions:70’ 2” x 50’ 2”
Framing: 2 x 4
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle. Save 10 percent on your house plans (some exclusions apply) with coupon code: NEWSPAPER.