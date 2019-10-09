This fresh modern farmhouse offers an open layout and outdoor living (note the multiple sets of French doors connecting the main living area to the rear porch).
A large veranda in front adds style and greets guests.
Tucked away to the left of the floor plan, the master suite enjoys privacy and sports a spacious walk-in closet.
Other highlights we love: the cozy fireplace in the great room, walk-in pantry, and the cool mudroom area (with lockers).
Design number: 430-197
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3½
Square footage: 3,076
Dimensions: 88’ x 67’ 8”
Framing: 2 x 4
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle.