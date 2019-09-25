Ideal for a narrow lot, the Greenlea by Visbeen Architects gives you timeless curb appeal and a modern open layout.
The kitchen invites everyone to hang out at the island, which overlooks the dining area and open living room.
A welcoming front porch makes it easy to relax at the end of a long day. Be sure to check out the spacious bedrooms.
Design number: 928-323
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2½
Square footage: 2,661
Bonus space: 1,043 square feet
Dimensions: 32’ x 91’
Framing: 2 x 6
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle.