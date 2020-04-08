This three-bedroom country house plan greets visitors with a wrapping front porch for tons of curb appeal and a welcoming vibe.
Inside, the great room flows seamlessly into the kitchen and dining area. Homeowners can hold relaxed parties at the kitchen’s large island.
The master suite boasts a spacious walk-in closet, modern shower, soaking tub and dual sinks.
Year-round outdoor living is made easy with a screened porch just off the dining room.
Design number: 928-333
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 3½
Square footage: 2,332
Dimensions: 120’ x 68’ 9”
Framing: 2 x 6
