This 2,252 square-foot home feels totally contemporary inside, with an open layout that flows from the great room to the relaxed dining area and into the kitchen.
Then, step out from the kitchen to linger on the big back porch, where an outdoor kitchen makes entertaining a breeze.
The master suite shows off a window seat, walk-in closet and five-piece bathroom.
Upstairs, several large bonus areas invite future expansion.
Design number: 406-9653
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Square footage: 2,252
Bonus space: 1,341 square feet
Dimensions: 85’ x 64’
Framing: 2 x 4
