Classic and chic, this design is all about modern living.
An exceptionally open layout between the main living areas gives homeowners tons of space for entertaining.
Our favorite spot? Definitely the open kitchen, with an island that calls out for appetizers and fun conversation before the main meal.
With a large lanai in the back, this home design delivers plenty of space for outdoor hangs.
Too cold? Move inside to the great room, where a fireplace creates a warm focal point and hangout zone.
Design number: 120-268
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2½
Square footage: 2,425
Bonus space: 333 square feet
Dimensions: 70’ 7” x 65’ 4”
Framing: 2 x 4
