Here’s a spacious home with tons of versatile bonus space (like the reading nook on the second level).
With plenty of outdoor connections, this design is ready for holiday entertaining. The large island kitchen makes it easy to prep meals, while the generous fireplace-warmed living room is perfect for hanging out.
Keep the bugs at bay with a cool screened porch.
Need to stay organized? The handy mudroom just off the two-car garage keeps items nice and tidy.
Design number: 23-2687
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3½
Square footage: 3,532
Bonus space: 598 square feet
Dimensions: 84’ x 49’ 6”
Framing: 2 x 6
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle.