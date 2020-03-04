Highlights of this attractive modern farmhouse include skylights in the great room, a big island in the kitchen and walk-in closets for all three bedrooms.
A bonus room upstairs lets you expand later and can have its own bathroom.
The formal dining room is perfect for special occasions, while an outdoor living space at the rear of the home (just off the great room) is great for entertaining when the weather is favorable.
Don’t miss the large master suite, which boasts dual sinks and a modern walk-in shower.
Design number: 929-1093
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Square footage: 1,839
Bonus space: 355 square feet
Dimensions: 44’ x 73’ 4”
Framing: 2 x 4
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle. Save 10 percent on your house plans (some exclusions apply) with coupon code: NEWSPAPER.