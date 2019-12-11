Are you ready for holiday parties? This house plan design certainly is, with a guest suite upstairs for in-laws and visitors.
Meanwhile, you get an ultra-luxurious master suite that showcases a spalike bathroom and access to the lanai.
Are you experiencing some cold weather? Warm up next to the cozy fireplace in the large (and open) great room.
A spacious loft on the second level could be used as a game room or home office space.
Design number: 930-504
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4
Square footage: 3,594
Dimensions: 79’ 10” x 52’ 8”
Framing: 2 x 6
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle.