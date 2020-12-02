Here’s a great use of 1,958 square feet.
This sleek, stylish farmhouse keeps things simple and fresh.
The open layout makes it easy to move between the great room and the island kitchen for a relaxed feeling.
Unwind on the covered porch in back. A handy drop zone — with lockers — is ready to catch your boots and coats.
Here’s a “wow” feature: the luxurious master bathroom, with a freestanding tub.
Design number: 70-1493
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Square footage: 1,958
Dimensions: 71’ x 53’
Framing: 2 x 6
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle. Save 10 percent on your house plans (some exclusions apply) with coupon code: NEWSPAPER.