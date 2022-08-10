Ice cream is the best of desserts any time of year, but it really hits the spot on a warm and balmy summer evening.

Cool and creamy, it’s both decadent and nostalgic, whether it’s piled high on an ice cream cone or — my favorite way — scooped into a crispy waffle bowl and drenched with spoonful after spoonful of homemade hot fudge.

Tags

Recommended for you