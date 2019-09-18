Add a savory, sweet flavor to salmon with this honey-soy glaze. Roasting in the oven intensifies the flavor of the ingredients but takes much longer than sauteing. Pan roasting is a great compromise. The salmon fillet is sauteed and then roasted in a covered skillet for 7 to 8 minutes for a ¾-inch fillet.
If salmon gives off oil when it is cooked, pour the oil off before adding the glaze.
HONEY SOY GLAZED SALMON
¾ pound wild caught salmon fillet
Olive oil spray
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon low-salt soy sauce
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Rinse salmon and pat dry with a paper towel. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Brown salmon 2 minutes, turn and brown 1 minute. Salt and pepper the cooked sides. Lower heat to low, cover and let cook 7 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat. Mix honey and soy sauce together. Pour over the salmon, re-cover and let sit 1 minute.
Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 303 calories, 105 calories from fat, 11.6 g total fat, 1.9 g saturated fat, 4.6 g monounsaturated fat, 96 mg cholesterol, 366 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrate, 0.1 g dietary fiber, 8.8 g sugars, 38.9 g protein
Exchanges: 1 carbohydrate, 5 lean meat, ½ fat
ASPARAGUS RICE
½ pound asparagus (cut into 1-inch pieces about 2 cups)
1 cup 10-minute brown rice (to make 1½ cups cooked rice)
2 cups water
1 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Wash asparagus and cut off hard ends and discard. Cut into 1-inch pieces. Add water to a saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Add rice and asparagus. Cover with a lid and boil 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Let sit 5 minutes. Toss with olive oil and salt and pepper to taste.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 241 calories, 77 calories from fat, 8.5 total fat, 1.3 g saturated fat, 5.4 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 13mg sodium, 40.1 g carbohydrate, 4.8 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugars, 6.1 g protein
Exchanges: 2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1½ fat