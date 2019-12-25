It’s been quite a year; on that we can all agree. So come Tuesday, let’s pass out the 2020 party hats and bid 2019 a fond and delicious farewell.
This make-ahead menu of savory nibbles (and one gorgeous sparkling tipple) was designed for maximum revelry. Prep like a pro, and you can mix, mingle and dance it up with your nearest and dearest, from the first arrival to the final countdown.
MAKE A SPLASH: New Year’s Eve fetes last longer than other shindigs, and you don’t want your friends half in the bag before the ball drops. This citrus punch is lively but light.
Bay-leaf simple syrup lends herbaceous flavor; fresh grapefruit juice and clear cranberry juice create the blushy hue.
And — should “auld” acquaintance be forgot — the cranberries you usually see bobbing in holiday drinks are replaced by sunny sliced kumquats. We’ll take a cup of kindness yet.
———
To keep this cold longer, store the vodka and Cointreau in the freezer (their high alcohol percentage will prevent freezing), and pre-chill your bowl in the refrigerator. Use large ice cubes, which melt slowly, so the punch won’t get diluted as quickly.
PINK GRAPEFRUIT-WHITE CRANBERRY SPARKLING PUNCH
½ cup sugar
3 strips pink-grapefruit zest (each 2 inches long and 1 inch wide), plus 1½ cups fresh juice, chilled (from 2 to 3)
3 fresh bay leaves, plus more for serving
1 cup vodka, chilled
1 cup Cointreau or other orange liqueur, chilled
1½ cups white cranberry juice, such as Ocean Spray, chilled
Large ice cubes, for serving
1 bottle (750 milliliters) prosecco brut or other dry sparkling white wine, chilled
24 ounces club soda, chilled
Sliced kumquats, for serving (optional)
In a small saucepan, bring sugar, grapefruit zest, bay leaves and ½ cup water to a boil, stirring until sugar has dissolved. Let cool completely, about 1 hour. Strain, discarding solids, and refrigerate in an airtight container until cold, at least 1 hour and up to 1 week.
In a punch bowl or large pitcher, stir together syrup, grapefruit juice, vodka, Cointreau and cranberry juice. (If not serving right away, cover and refrigerate up to 1 day.) Add ice, top with prosecco and club soda and garnish with bay leaves and kumquats. Serve immediately.
Active time: 10 minutes; total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes, plus cooling; makes 12 to 15 servings.
DELIGHT WITH GOOD BITES: These hors d’oeuvres aren’t dinner, but they’re fantastically satiating. (In other words, guests won’t have to pick up a slice of pizza on the way home.)
Mild miso packs little shrimp toasts with big umami, while toasted sesame seeds bring crunch. Highbrow meets low in tiny balls of jumbo lump crab coated in potato chips and kissed with pimiento- and Old Bay-spiced mayo. Gouda pillows are like baked brie in a handheld parcel, with a dollop of lingonberry jam for sweetness. And creamy baby potatoes crowned with sour cream and caviar are black-tie beauties in crisp skins.
———
The toasts can be fried a few hours ahead and reheated on baking sheets in a preheated 425-degree oven until warm and crisp again, about three minutes.
JAPANESE SHRIMP TOASTS
4 scallions, white and light-green parts separated from dark-green tops
2 cloves garlic, smashed and peeled
4 teaspoons chopped fresh ginger (from a 1-inch piece)
1 pound peeled, deveined shrimp, preferably wild domestic
1 tablespoon white miso paste
½ teaspoon finely grated lime zest, plus 2 tablespoons fresh juice
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
8 slices white sandwich bread, such as Pepperidge Farm, flattened with a rolling pin, crusts removed
3 tablespoons white or black sesame seeds, or a combination
Vegetable oil, for frying
Pulse white and light-green scallion parts with garlic and ginger in a food processor until finely chopped. Add shrimp, miso and lime zest and juice; season with salt and pepper. Pulse until mixture becomes a sticky paste. Divide among bread slices (3 tablespoons each), spreading evenly to edges. Sprinkle tops with sesame seeds, gently pressing with flattened palms to adhere.
Heat ½ inch oil in a large straight-sided skillet (preferably cast iron) over medium. When oil shimmers, add shrimp bread, sesame-side down, in a single layer (3 to 4 pieces at a time, depending on size of skillet). Fry until shrimp paste is golden brown and just cooked through, 1½ to 2 minutes. Flip and continue cooking until golden on bottoms, about 1 minute more. Transfer to rimmed baking sheets lined with wire racks to drain and crisp.
Thinly slice scallion tops; sprinkle evenly over shrimp toasts. Cut each toast into 4 triangles. Serve warm.
Active time: 30 minutes; total time: 35 minutes; makes 36.
———
These can be formed and refrigerated a few hours before cooking. Use a small squeeze bottle for the mayo garnishes. Cooked, cooled cakes can also be frozen in an airtight container for up to a month; reheat from frozen in a 425-degree oven until warmed through, about 10 minutes.
POTATO-CHIP-AND-PIMIENTO MINI CRABCAKES
1 large egg
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
2 tablespoons minced pimiento, plus more, diced, for serving
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1 pound jumbo lump crabmeat, picked through to remove any shell
4 cups lightly salted potato chips, such as Kettle
½ cup mayonnaise
1½ teaspoons fresh lemon juice
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together egg, butter, ¾ teaspoon Old Bay, pimiento, 1 teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper to combine. Flake crabmeat; stir into egg mixture to evenly coat. Pulse potato chips in a food processor to coarsely crush (or place in a large resealable bag and crush with a rolling pin); transfer to a wide, shallow dish, such as a pie dish.
Scoop rounded tablespoons of crab mixture, shape into compact cylinders with your hands and transfer to dish with crushed chips. Turn to coat in chips, gently pressing cakes and molding with your hands to ensure chips adhere. Transfer to parchment-lined baking sheets.
Bake until crusts are golden and cakes are firm to the touch, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, lemon juice and remaining ¼ teaspoon Old Bay; season with salt and pepper. Top each crabcake with a small dollop of mayo mixture and a piece of pimiento. Serve warm.
Active time: 30 minutes; total time: 40 minutes; makes about 26.
———
Baked, cooled bites can be frozen in an airtight container for up to a month. Reheat from frozen in a 425-degree oven until warmed through, about 10 minutes.
GOOEY GOUDA PUFF-PASTRY BITES
Unbleached all-purpose flour, for dusting
1 sheet (about 14 ounces) all-butter puff pastry, thawed
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
½ pound Gouda, rind removed, cut into 24 approximately ¾-inch cubes
Lingonberry jam and freshly ground black pepper, for serving
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll out pastry to an approximately 11- by 16-inch rectangle. Trim edges straight to a 10- by 15-inch rectangle. With the tines of a fork, prick pastry all over at ½-inch intervals. Cut into twenty-four 2 ½-inch squares (a 4-by-6 grid). Press each square into the cup of a mini muffin tin. Spoon ¼ teaspoon Dijon into bottom of each pastry shell. Refrigerate until pastry is firm, at least 15 minutes.
Bake until pastry cups are puffed, golden along edges and beginning to set, about 15 minutes. Working quickly, remove from oven and press a cube of cheese into center of each pastry with the handle of a wooden spoon. (Cheese should depress pastry to reach bottom of cup.)
Continue baking until pastry is golden brown and cheese is melted, 8 to 10 minutes more. Let cool in tins a few minutes. Transfer to a serving tray, top with jam and sprinkle with pepper. Serve warm.
Active time: 15 minutes; total time: 1 hour; makes 24.
———
For precise dollops of sour cream, use a small squeeze bottle.
‘TWICE-BAKED’ BABY POTATOES WITH CAVIAR
1½ pounds baby red potatoes (about the size of cherry tomatoes)
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
¼ cup cream cheese, room temperature
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
¼ cup whole milk
2 tablespoons finely chopped chives, plus more for serving (optional)
Sour cream, for serving
Caviar or trout roe, for serving (optional)
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a pot, cover potatoes with about 2 inches of cool water; bring to a boil. Season generously with salt and cook until potatoes are easily pierced with the tip of a knife but still holding their shape, 8 to 10 minutes; drain. When cool enough to handle, trim and discard ¼ inch from top of each potato. (If necessary, trim bottoms flat so potatoes stand upright.) Using a small paring knife, the smaller side of a melon baller or a demitasse spoon, carefully scoop flesh from potatoes, leaving ¼ inch flesh intact all around bottom and sides. Transfer hollowed potatoes to parchment-lined baking sheets.
For the smoothest texture, press flesh through a ricer into a bowl. Stir in cream cheese, butter, milk and chives to thoroughly combine (or, if not using a ricer, mash to combine until smooth); season with salt and pepper. Transfer potato mixture to a piping bag fitted with a plain tip, or a resealable plastic bag with a corner snipped. Pipe mixture into hollowed potatoes.
Bake until potatoes are heated through and browned in places on top, 20 to 22 minutes. Let cool a few minutes; dollop with sour cream and top with caviar, trout roe or more chives. Serve warm.
Active time: 35 minutes; total time: 1 hour, 30 minutes; makes about 35.
