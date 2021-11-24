Here comes the sun

Martha Stewart Living’s food editors agree that an egg-and-cheese sandwich is a great reason to get out of bed, but they each have a version of the classic they swear by.
Whether you’re team bagel or buttery roll, crispy bacon or plant-based protein, the last step is the same: Devour immediately.
GREG LOFTS’ SESAME-BAGEL SAMMY
Cooking the eggs over medium-high heat in plenty of butter is his trick to a light, fluffy omelet. Melt a knob of butter in small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Whisk two eggs with a pinch of kosher salt; add to skillet and cook, stirring occasionally. When almost set, fold in half, then in half again in the other direction. Top omelet with one cooked sausage patty and two Velveeta slices; cover and cook until just melted. Sandwich in a split, lightly toasted sesame bagel and serve.
SARAH CAREY’S HAM-AND-RYE SPECIAL
This fried-egg wonder is a fixture on her family road trips. Butter a side of two slices of rye bread. Heat, buttered sides down, in nonstick skillet over medium-low until crisp; transfer to a plate. Increase heat to high; add a knob of butter. Crack one egg on one side, add a ham slice on the other and season egg. Cook, flipping both once, until egg is set and ham is golden. Place ham and one slice Swiss cheese on egg. Cover; cook until melted. Transfer to bread, add ketchup and hot sauce, sandwich and serve.
LAURYN TYRELL’S MEATLESS SAUSAGE SLIDERS
Bite-size King’s Hawaiian buns make these a hit with her kids. Melt a knob of butter in a small nonstick skillet over medium heat. Whisk one egg with a pinch of salt; add to skillet and cook, stirring often, until just set. Meanwhile, place two split King’s Hawaiian rolls on a baking sheet, top each half with grated cheddar and broil until melted. Divide cooked egg between rolls; top each with one cooked Beyond Breakfast plant-based sausage patty and hot sauce (optional). Close and serve.
RILEY WOFFORD’S BACON ON A ROLL
To go green, toss garlicky sautéed kale or spinach in with the egg. Cook two slices of bacon in a nonstick skillet over medium heat until crisp; transfer to paper towels (leaving fat). Add one egg to skillet; season. Cook until white is just set, then flip and cook 30 seconds more. Transfer to plate. Remove and discard fat from skillet. Split one soft Portuguese roll; layer bottom with one slice American cheese, bacon, egg and another cheese slice. Close and heat in skillet over medium-low, covered, flipping once, until cheese is melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve.
