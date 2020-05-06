All hands on deck: When evenings get warmer and lighter, utensils can feel so last season.
Sear a juicy shrimp burger seasoned with old bay, or fill pitas with roasted chickpeas, cauliflower and yogurt sauce. You’ll be set to share a mouthwatering meal, even if your table isn’t.
———
Coarsely chopping the seafood keeps the patties from turning tough when you cook them.
SHRIMP-COCKTAIL BURGER
1½ pounds shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 large egg, beaten
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
¾ cup panko breadcrumbs
2 scallions, finely chopped
2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning
Kosher salt
Finely grated zest of 1 lemon, plus 1 teaspoon fresh juice
¼ cup ketchup
2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
4 brioche buns, split and toasted
2 cups shredded iceberg lettuce, for serving
Coarsely chop shrimp until it holds together. Mix with egg, mayonnaise, panko, scallions, Old Bay, ¼ teaspoon salt and lemon zest. Form into four 1-inch-thick patties; refrigerate 15 minutes. In a small bowl, make cocktail sauce by combining ketchup, horseradish and lemon juice.
Heat oil in a large, heavy skillet over medium-high. Cook burgers, flipping once, until golden brown and cooked through, about 4 minutes a side. Serve on buns with cocktail sauce and lettuce.
Active time: 25 minutes; total time: 45 minutes; makes 4 servings.
———
This falafel-inspired dish gets its crunch from chickpeas that are roasted, not fried.
CAULIFLOWER-AND-CHICKPEA PITAS WITH CREAMY YOGURT SAUCE
1 large head cauliflower, cut into 1½-inch florets (8 cups)
1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 teaspoon ground cumin
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
½ teaspoon finely chopped garlic
½ cup packed fresh cilantro leaves, plus more for serving
1 jalapeno, seeds removed, chopped
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
¾ cup 5 percent fat Greek yogurt
4 pitas (each 6 inches)
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Arrange cauliflower and chickpeas on a rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle with cumin, season with salt and pepper and toss with oil. Roast, flipping vegetables once, until golden and crisp, 30 to 35 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine garlic, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice and yogurt in a blender. Blend until smooth. Season with salt and pepper; if too thick, blend in 1 tablespoon water. Heat pitas in oven until warm, 1 minute. Split pitas and stuff with cauliflower mixture; drizzle with yogurt sauce, garnish with more cilantro leaves and serve.
Active time: 25 minutes; total time: 50 minutes; makes 4 servings.
———
To cut your stove time in half, swap out the chicken breast for 2½ cups chopped rotisserie chicken.
CHICKEN-SALAD CLUB ROLL
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts (2 to 3), pounded ½ inch thick
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
2 scallions, thinly sliced
1 celery stalk, finely diced
1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon or basil
1/3 cup mayonnaise
8 ounces bacon
4 hot-dog buns, split and toasted
1 avocado, sliced
1 head Little Gem lettuce, leaves separated
½ cup cherry tomatoes, sliced
Potato chips, for serving (optional)
In a large straight-sided skillet, cover chicken with water by 1 inch; season generously with salt. Bring to a simmer over high heat, then reduce heat to medium and simmer until cooked through, about 8 minutes. Transfer chicken to a plate and let cool, then coarsely chop. Combine with scallions, celery, tarragon and mayonnaise. Season with salt and pepper.
Arrange bacon in a single layer in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook, flipping, until golden and crisp, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Line each bun with avocado and lettuce; fill with chicken mixture. Top with bacon and tomatoes, and serve with potato chips.
Active time: 30 minutes; total time: 45 minutes; makes 4 servings.
———
Store-bought coleslaw saves time and knife work.
MOO SHU PORK STIR-FRY
1 pork tenderloin (about 1 pound), cut into ¼-inch slices, then 1½-inch pieces
¼ cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar
1 tablespoon hoisin sauce, plus more for serving
¼ cup vegetable oil
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
1 bunch scallions, cut into 2-inch pieces
8 ounces shiitake mushroom caps, thinly sliced
1 bag (12 ounces) coleslaw
8 flour tortillas, warmed
In a bowl, toss pork with 2 tablespoons soy sauce; let stand 10 minutes. Whisk together remaining 2 tablespoons soy sauce, vinegar, hoisin and 2 tablespoons water.
Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Swirl in 1 tablespoon oil; add half of pork and cook until browned on one side, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook 1 to 2 minutes more; transfer to a plate. Repeat with remaining pork. Swirl in remaining 3 tablespoons oil. Add garlic, ginger and scallions; cook, stirring, 30 seconds. Add shiitakes; cook 2 minutes. Add coleslaw; cook, stirring, until vegetables are tender, 2 minutes. Add soy mixture and return pork to skillet; cook, stirring, until combined, about 1 minute. Serve in tortillas with more hoisin.
Active/total time: 45 minutes; makes 4 servings.
More recipes and additional tips may be found online at www.marthastewart.com/everydayfood. Questions or comments may be sent to ask.martha@meredith.com.