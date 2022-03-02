Go for the grains

Carbs are often seen as the enemy, but they’re actually our allies.
Reams of research show that a diet rich in whole grains — which contain the fiber-and-nutrient-packed germ — can reduce the risk of diabetes, coronary disease, stroke and some cancers. That’s in part because fiber improves digestion and slows the absorption of sugar in the bloodstream.
Whole grains also bring minerals and B vitamins to the plate, says registered dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner. And a host of studies suggest that the magnesium in whole-grain flour may reduce insulin sensitivity. Even if you avoid gluten for health reasons, options abound.
PREMIUM PASTA: To get the most nutrients from your noodles, look for those made from whole grains, which bring something extra to the table. In the case of this Khorasan-wheat tagliatelle, that’s magnesium, selenium and potassium. It’s tossed in a kale “pesto” (the greens are puréed with olive oil and cannellini beans until creamy) and topped with sliced almonds for a plant-based protein boost.
MORE TYPES TO FUEL UP ON: Another reason to replace white rice, flour and pasta with whole grains? Ninety-five percent of Americans don’t get enough of that fiber they’re packed with. Avoid labels that say “pearlized,” a process that strips some of the good stuff.
1. AMARANTH: Pop it like popcorn kernels to add crunch (and protein, magnesium, iron and selenium) to salads.
2. BLACK RICE: Its dramatic color comes from purple anthocyanins, a kind of antioxidant.
3. FONIO: A drought-resistant type of millet from West Africa, it cooks up fast and fluffy.
4. QUINOA: A go-to for nutritionists, it also has all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein on its own.
5. WHOLE-GRAIN CORNMEAL: In the Caribbean, it’s sprinkled with pumpkin-pie spices for antioxidant-rich porridge.
WHOLE-WHEAT TAGLIATELLE WITH CREAMY WHITE-BEAN AND KALE SAUCE
½ cup sliced almonds (2 ounces)
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
1 small bunch (8 ounces) curly-leaf kale, stems and ribs removed, torn into bite-size pieces (4½ packed cups)
1 can (15 ounces) cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest, plus 2 tablespoons fresh juice
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
12 ounces Khorasan-wheat tagliatelle, such as Kamut, or other wide whole-grain pasta
1 ounce Parmigiano-Reggiano, finely grated (1 cup)
½ cup packed fresh parsley leaves, finely chopped
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread almonds in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet, and toast until fragrant and golden, 10 to 12 minutes.
2. Heat oil in a large straight-sided skillet over medium-high. Add garlic and cook, stirring until light golden, about 1 minute. Add kale and cook, tossing until bright green, about 1 minute. Scrape mixture into a blender (reserve skillet). Add 1 cup water, beans and lemon juice to blender; purée until smooth and creamy, about 1 minute. Season with salt.
3. Meanwhile, cook pasta in a large pot of salted boiling water until al dente, 1 minute less than package instructions. Drain.
4. Pour blended kale sauce back into skillet, and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. Add pasta and cook, tossing until coated and sauce has thickened slightly, 1 to 2 minutes more. (If sauce thickens too much, add more water, 1 tablespoon at a time.) Season with salt and pepper.
5. In a bowl, combine cheese, parsley, toasted almonds and lemon zest. Sprinkle half of cheese mixture over pasta, and serve remainder on the side. Drizzle pasta with more oil and serve.
Active time: 30 minutes; total time: 45 minutes; makes 4 servings.
More recipes and additional tips may be found online at www.marthastewart.com/everydayfood. Questions or comments may be sent to ask.martha@meredith.com.