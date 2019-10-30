Nutritionally speaking, Brussels sprouts are famous overachievers.
One cooked cup contains four grams of fiber and a day’s worth of vitamin C — and they’re a top source of folate, a nutrient essential to healthy pregnancies.
Give them a caramelized crunch for your Thanksgiving table, or go beyond the buffet and work them into a savory vegetable-based pancake or a delicious dip.
Big on benefits: “Brussels sprouts provide almost the same amount of blood-sugar-stabilizing fiber as greens like broccoli and string beans, but they’re a better source of plant protein, with about 4 grams per cup,” says Los Angeles dietitian Cordialis Msora-Kasago. They also deliver omega-3 fatty acids and bone-boosting manganese.
———
Enjoy these solo, or try them in tacos (see following recipe).
SPICY ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS
1 tablespoon chopped chipotle in adobo sauce, plus 1 tablespoon sauce
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 clove garlic, minced
1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Stir together chipotle and sauce, honey, soy sauce, lime juice and garlic.
Toss sprouts with oil, season with salt and arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet. Roast until crisp-tender and bright green, about 25 minutes. Brush both sides of sprouts with glaze, then continue roasting until crisp and golden, about 10 minutes more. Serve.
Active/total time: 35 minutes; makes 4 servings.
———
Roasted buds are a vitamin-and-mineral-rich stand-in for chicken or beef.
BRUSSELS-SPROUT TACOS
½ small red onion, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, plus wedges for serving
Kosher salt
8 corn tortillas (each 6 inches)
1 avocado
Spicy roasted Brussels sprouts (see previous recipe)
¼ cup unsalted roasted peanuts, chopped
½ cup fresh cilantro leaves
In a small bowl, combine onion with lime juice; season with salt. Toast tortillas over a gas flame until lightly charred, or blister under the broiler. Stack on a plate and cover with a clean kitchen towel. Mash avocado; season with salt. Spread tortillas with avocado; top with sprouts, pickled onion, peanuts and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.
Active/total time: 10 minutes; makes 4 servings.
———
Serve with a dollop of Greek yogurt, fish roe and fresh herbs as a starter, or top with an egg for brunch or dinner.
CRISPY BRUSSELS-SPROUT ROSTI
1 pound russet potatoes (about 2), peeled and grated
4 ounces Brussels sprouts, trimmed and finely shredded
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Using a clean kitchen towel, squeeze excess moisture from potatoes. In a bowl, toss potatoes and sprouts with 1 teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper.
In a 10-inch ovenproof nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium. Add potato mixture and spread evenly; flatten gently with a spatula and cook until bottom is golden, 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Run a spatula around edges to loosen; invert rösti onto a plate.
Slide back into skillet, cooked-side up; drizzle remaining 1 tablespoon oil around edges of skillet. Bake until cooked through and crisp, 20 to 25 minutes. Cut into wedges; serve.
Active time: 15 minutes; total time: 40 minutes; makes 4 servings.
———
For fast shredding, use the slicing attachment on a food processor.
WARM BRUSSELS-SPROUT DIP
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for dish
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 pinches red pepper flakes
1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and finely shredded
Kosher salt
Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
8 ounces Neufchatel cheese, room temperature
1 cup Greek yogurt
4 ounces mozzarella, grated (1 cup)
1 ounce Parmigiano-Reggiano, finely grated (¼ cup)
Crudites, for serving
Preheat oven to 425 degrees; brush a shallow 1½-quart baking dish with oil. In a large skillet, heat oil with garlic and a pinch of red pepper flakes over medium until garlic begins to sizzle. Add sprouts; season with salt and cook, stirring, until tender and bright green, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in lemon zest.
Combine Neufchâtel, yogurt, mozzarella and 3 tablespoons Parmigiano. Stir in sprouts; season with salt and another pinch of red pepper flakes. Transfer to baking dish; sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon Parmigiano. Bake until golden and bubbly, 15 to 18 minutes. Serve with crudites.
Active time: 30 minutes; total time: 55 minutes; makes 6 to 8 servings.