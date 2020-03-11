When you have Martha Stewart’s simple dough recipe (or a good store-bought one) in your back pocket, making any of these creations is as easy as pie.
Go classic with your toppings, or get creative and take a cue from antipasto platters, popular salads and more. The possibilities are endless.
TRICOLOR-SALAD PIZZA
6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 pound quick pizza dough (see additional recipe)
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
8 ounces fresh salted mozzarella, thinly sliced
10 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved (2 cups)
Parmigiano-Reggiano, finely grated, for sprinkling
1 tablespoon white-wine vinegar
½ teaspoon dried oregano
1 cup very thinly sliced fennel (from 1 bulb)
1 cup thinly sliced radicchio
4 cups loosely packed baby arugula (or 1 bunch regular)
Preheat oven to 450 degrees with a pizza stone or baking sheet set on a rack in lowest positon. Drizzle 3 tablespoons oil onto a rimmed quarter-sheet pan (9 by 12½ inches). Stretch dough to edges of pan. Drizzle evenly with 1 tablespoon oil; season with salt and pepper. Top with mozzarella, leaving a ½-inch border, then tomatoes, cut sides up.
Bake in pan on stone until bubbly and crust is golden brown and set on bottom, 20 to 22 minutes. Sprinkle generously with Parmigiano. Whisk together vinegar, oregano and remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large bowl; season with salt and pepper. Toss with fennel, radicchio and arugula to evenly coat. Top pizza with salad; serve immediately with more Parmigiano.
Active time: 20 minutes; total time: 30 minutes. Makes 4 servings.
PEPPERONI THREE-CHEESE WHITE PIZZA
2/3 cup heavy cream
1 ounce Parmigiano-Reggiano, finely grated (¼ cup)
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest, plus 1 tablespoon fresh juice
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 pound quick pizza dough (see additional recipe)
5 ounces low-moisture mozzarella, thinly sliced
2½ ounces (½ cup) thinly sliced pepperoni (see note)
5 ounces ricotta (2/3 cup)
Preheat oven to 450 degrees with a pizza stone or baking sheet set on a rack in lowest position. Whisk together cream, Parmigiano, garlic and lemon zest and juice; season with salt and pepper. Drizzle 3 tablespoons oil onto a rimmed quarter-sheet pan (9 by 12½ inches). Stretch dough to edges of pan. Drizzle evenly with remaining 1 tablespoon oil; season with salt and pepper.
Spread cream mixture evenly over dough, leaving a ½-inch border. Top with mozzarella
and pepperoni. Bake in pan on stone 10 minutes. Dollop evenly with ricotta, then continue baking until crust is golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes more.
NOTE: You can replace the pepperoni with any cured meat.
Active time: 20 minutes; total time: 45 minutes. Makes 4 servings.
ANTIPASTO-PLATTER PIZZA
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 pound quick pizza dough (see additional recipe)
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
¾ cup marinara sauce
8 ounces low-moisture mozzarella, thinly sliced
2 ounces sliced mortadella, cut into 1-inch strips
2 ounces sliced capocollo, cut into 1-inch strips
½ cup marinated artichoke hearts, drained and quartered if whole
½ cup pitted marinated green olives, halved
½ cup pepperoncini, halved
Preheat oven to 450 degrees with a pizza stone or baking sheet set on a rack in lowest position. Drizzle 3 tablespoons oil onto a rimmed quarter-sheet pan (9 by 12½ inches). Stretch dough to edges of pan. Drizzle evenly with remaining 1 tablespoon oil; season with salt and pepper.
Spread marinara evenly over dough, leaving a ½-inch border. Top evenly with cheese, then mortadella, capocollo, artichoke hearts, olives and pepperoncini. Bake in pan on stone until bubbly and crust is golden brown and set on bottom, 20 to 22 minutes.
Active time: 20 minutes; total time: 40 minutes. Makes 4 servings.
SAUSAGE, MUSHROOM AND PICKLED-PEPPER PIZZA
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 pound quick pizza dough (see additional recipe)
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
¾ cup marinara sauce
8 ounces low-moisture mozzarella, thinly sliced
8 ounces sweet Italian sausage, removed from casings and crumbled into bite-size pieces
2 ounces shiitake mushroom caps, halved, or sliced if large
1/3 cup thinly sliced red onion
¼ cup pickled cherry or Peppadew peppers, halved
Fresh basil leaves, for serving
Preheat oven to 450 degrees with a pizza stone or baking sheet set on a rack in lowest position. Drizzle 3 tablespoons oil onto a rimmed quarter-sheet pan (9 by 12½ inches). Stretch dough to edges of pan. Drizzle evenly with remaining 1 tablespoon oil; season with salt and pepper.
Spread marinara evenly over dough, leaving a ½-inch border. Top evenly with cheese, then sausage, mushrooms, onion and peppers. Bake in pan on stone until bubbly and crust is golden brown and set on bottom, 20 to 22 minutes. Top with basil; serve.
Active time: 15 minutes; total time: 40 minutes. Makes 4 servings.
———
This can be made and refrigerated up to a day ahead; bring to room temperature before using.
QUICK PIZZA DOUGH
2/3 cup warm water (110 degrees)
¼ ounce active dry yeast (not rapid rise; 2¼ teaspoons)
1 teaspoon sugar
1¾ cups unbleached all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
1¼ teaspoons kosher salt
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
Combine water, yeast and sugar in a bowl; let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. Add flour, salt and oil, and stir until a ragged dough forms. Transfer to a lightly floured work surface. Knead with floured hands until smooth, elastic and tacky but no longer sticky, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl brushed with oil, turning dough to evenly coat. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand in a warm, draft-free place until doubled in volume, 30 to 45 minutes.
Active time: 10 minutes; total time: 40 minutes. Makes 1 pound.
