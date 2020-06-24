With more vitamin C per cup than an orange, and almost as much fiber as brown rice, strawberries are formidable little fruits.
To enjoy them to the fullest, roast some with maple syrup (a revelation on toast), chop up a bright salsa or whir them into a slushy.
1. A Power Breakfast
Maple syrup enhances the fruit’s natural sweetness, while olive oil adds healthy fats and thickens the juices. Spoon leftovers onto yogurt, oatmeal or waffles.
STRAWBERRY-GOAT CHEESE TARTINE
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. On a parchment-lined baking sheet, toss 1 pound hulled and halved strawberries with ¼ cup pure maple syrup, 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil and ¼ teaspoon kosher salt. Bake, stirring twice, until berries are slightly shrunken and juices are syrupy, about 45 minutes. Let cool slightly.
Brush slices of toasted sourdough bread with more oil. Spread with fresh goat cheese and top with roasted berries. Sprinkle with freshly ground black pepper and serve.
Leftover berries can be refrigerated in an airtight container for as long as 5 days.
Active time: 5 minutes; total time: 50 minutes, plus cooling; makes 4 servings.
2. A Sublime Snack
Berries are a satiating alternative to tomatoes; they pack an extra gram of fiber per cup.
STRAWBERRY SALSA
Combine 9 ounces hulled and diced strawberries (1½ cups); ¼ cup finely diced red onion; ½ jalapeño, finely chopped; and ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves in a bowl. Refrigerate 15 minutes. Season with kosher salt; serve with tortilla chips or over grilled chicken.
Active time: 10 minutes; total time: 25 minutes; makes 1½ cups.
3. A Sunny Sip
Lemon juice raises the vitamin C in this beverage. You’ll get a day’s worth in one glass.
STRAWBERRY SLUSHY
Combine 9 ounces hulled and halved strawberries (1½ cups), 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, 1 tablespoon agave syrup and 1 cup ice in a blender until smooth. Add more agave by the teaspoon to taste.
Active/total time: 5 minutes; makes 2 servings.
And that’s not all ...
“Strawberries contain potassium, manganese and folate, a B vitamin that’s important for cell function and essential for pregnant women,” says McKel Hill Kooienga, a registered dietitian in Nashville and founder of the wellness company Nutrition Stripped. They also have soluble and insoluble fiber to help regulate your blood sugar and support good digestion.
