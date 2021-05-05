The next time you serve brunch — perhaps for Mother’s Day Sunday — it’s batter up.
These make-ahead waffles come together in a flash — and they’re equally fluffy just-cooked or reheated from frozen. Then top them off with offerings like caramelized bananas, toasted walnuts in spiced syrup and a sunny twist on fruit salad.
The Main
“A waffle iron is essential for making these Belgian beauties at home, and such a worthwhile purchase: I also use mine for pressed grilled-cheese sandwiches, tuna melts and even crispy-edged hash browns — I just pour the potato mixture right in.”
— Lauryn Tyrell, Martha Stewart Living senior food editor
ONE-BOWL BUTTERMILK WAFFLES
3 large eggs
3 cups low-fat buttermilk
¾ cup vegetable oil
2½ teaspoons baking powder
1½ teaspoons baking soda
¾ teaspoon kosher salt
3 tablespoons granulated sugar
3 cups unbleached all-purpose flour (see note)
Vegetable-oil spray (optional)
Brown-sugar bananas, tropical-fruit salad and toasted walnuts in spiced syrup (see additional recipes), for serving
Additional toppings, like fresh berries, lightly sweetened whipped cream and powdered sugar
NOTE: To incorporate whole grains, replace half of the white flour with whole-wheat or spelt flour.
Preheat oven to 275 degrees; set a wire rack inside a rimmed baking sheet and place on center rack.
Whisk eggs in a large bowl. Whisk in buttermilk, oil, baking powder, baking soda, salt and sugar to combine. Add flour and stir just until small lumps remain (do not overmix).
Preheat and prep a waffle iron per manufacturer’s instructions. Pour in a scant ½ cup batter per waffle (amount will vary depending on iron), leaving a slight border around edges to prevent spillover. Cook until waffles are golden and crisp, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from iron; toss back and forth between your hands to release steam and keep crisp, then transfer to rack in oven to keep warm (or see make-ahead tip at end). Repeat with remaining batter. Serve waffles warm, with toppings.
Active time: 15 minutes; total time: 50 minutes; makes 8 servings.
The Toppings
Use bananas without any brown spots: If too ripe, they’ll turn mushy when cooked.
BROWN-SUGAR BANANAS
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons water
2 tablespoons salted butter
2 ripe bananas
In a small bowl, whisk together honey, brown sugar and water. In a skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter. When foam subsides, add bananas, peeled and sliced ½ inch thick, in a single layer; cook, flipping once, until dark brown, 7 to 9 minutes total.
Add honey mixture; cook 45 seconds and serve immediately. Cooled bananas can be refrigerated in an airtight container up to 1 day. Reheat over medium-low before serving.
Active time: 5 minutes; total time: 15 minutes; makes 1 cup.
TROPICAL-FRUIT SALAD
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Place ¼ cup unsweetened coconut flakes on a rimmed baking sheet and toast, stirring once, until golden and fragrant, 5 to 7 minutes. Let cool.
Peel, core and slice ½ pineapple. Peel and halve 2 kiwifruits lengthwise and slice into half-moons. Toss fruit to combine, along with any accumulated juices.
Peel, seed and slice 1 small papaya; add to fruit mixture and gently toss to combine. Sprinkle with toasted coconut flakes; serve.
Active time: 10 minutes; total time: 15 minutes; makes 6 to 8 servings.
Toasted coconut can be made as long as three days ahead and stored in an airtight container at room temperature.
TOASTED WALNUTS IN SPICED SYRUP
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Toast 1 cup walnut halves on a rimmed baking sheet until fragrant, about 10 minutes. Let cool slightly; coarsely chop. Combine 1 cup pure maple syrup and 1 small cinnamon stick in a saucepan; simmer until reduced by half, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat; discard cinnamon. Stir in walnuts and 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract. Nuts can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for as long as 3 days.
Active time: 10 minutes; total time: 20 minutes; makes 1 cup.
You can swap ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon for the cinnamon stick. Stir it in with the nuts and vanilla.
More Magical Toppings …
The possibilities are endless. To hit sweet notes, drizzle dulce de leche for caramel flavor, or slather on salted butter and store-bought jam. Or swing savory, and arrange sliced cheese, such as brie, Bucheron or cheddar, on the waffles and broil until bubbly and golden.
Make Them Ahead
After removing the waffles from the iron and tossing them back and forth to release steam, let them cool completely on a wire rack, then transfer to resealable plastic bags in single layers to freeze; they’ll last for as long as three months.
To reheat, pop single servings into a toaster, or place a batch on a rimmed baking sheet fitted with a wire rack (so they don’t get soggy) and broil, flipping once, until warmed through, 3 to 5 minutes total.
