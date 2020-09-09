Get a handle on taming laundry monster

It’s not an illusion: Our laundry piles are growing bigger by the day.
American families do an average of five loads a week, most of them likely on autopilot. It’s time for a better way to fluff and fold.
10 WAYS TO WIN THE LAUNDRY GAME
1. FOLLOW THE RULE OF THREE: Try to wear jeans, other pants and loose tops — items that don’t really get sweaty — at least three times before throwing them in the hamper. In between, spritz them with a bacteria-and-germ-killing sanitizer, like Tide antibacterial fabric spray; or a bottle filled with plain old vodka, which is naturally odorless, says textile expert Patric Richardson. Let dry, then place them right back in your closet or drawer.
Then, of course, launder underwear, socks, T-shirts and workout clothes after each wear, says Procter & Gamble scientist Jennifer Ahoni. It actually helps them last longer: “Your body produces skin oils that end up trapped on clothes and break down the fabric,” she says. Skip the dryer to extend their life further (more on that in No. 10).
2. PRETREAT SPOTS: A little dab of the right formula will do you. Zap most organic stains — caused by natural substances like tomato sauce or mud — with an enzymatic formula, such as BioKleen BacOut Stain + Odor Remover ($11, biokleenhome.com). Oil and grass are more stubborn; put liquid detergent right on them. Treat soiled collars and armpits with a paste of liquid detergent and oxygen bleach, such as OxiClean (it will 86 odor, too). A full stain chart may be viewed at marthastewart.com/stainchart.
3. SEND FUZZ FLYING: To banish pet hair and pilling, ball up a few pieces of aluminum foil and toss them into the dryer with your clothes, says Richardson. These reusable little spheres help reduce static electricity, the charge that zaps you and makes fur and the like so sticky. Since there’s nothing holding it onto your clothes anymore, it’ll fall right off and get caught in the lint trap — which you should empty after each load to keep your dryer running safely and efficiently.
4. STREAMLINE SORTING: Detergents are more powerful than ever, and modern fabrics more colorfast. Combine that with the cooler water that high-efficiency washers use, and it’s pretty rare for a red shirt to turn blue boxers purple. The ever-cautious American Cleaning Institute still advises separating whites from very bright or dark colors, but it’s fine to wash all your pastel- and medium-colored items (linens included) together. And don’t agonize over striped or multicolored items; they’re welcome to that party, too.
One note: Do separate out especially linty things, like brand-new towels, to avoid fuzzing up everything else.
5. CINCH THE CLOSURES: Zip zippers, fasten hooks and tie sashes to avoid snags and twist-ups, but leave all buttons unbuttoned to avoid stretching and wear to holes.
6. DON’T CRAM: “Make sure that you leave extra space in the drum,” says home-appliance consultant Jessica Petrino. “That way clothes have more room to move through the water during a cycle for better cleaning results.” This is vital for new high-efficiency machines, which use much less water. If using a top loader with an agitator, put clothes in loose heaps around the drum to avoid twisting up (and deeply wrinkling) sleeves and pant legs.
7. DOSE DETERGENT RIGHT: Add too much, and it won’t rinse out, leaving a film on the drum that attracts odor-causing bacteria. (The film coats fabric, too. Just search laundry-stripping videos to see bathtubs full of “clean” towels soaking in borax and washing soda — and turning the water crazy-dirty.) Don’t use too little, either. Defer to the markings on your machine, not the detergent label or cup. Even easier, opt for pods, like plant-based Dropps (from $21 for 100 loads, dropps.com).
8. KEEP COOL: Detergents don’t need scalding water to work, even in the COVID-19 age: It’s the combo of soap and water that kills viruses; heat isn’t strictly necessary. Lower temps also help fabrics last.
9. EXTEND THE SPIN: Wash thick and sturdy items with an extra spin cycle to wring out more water — and save on dryer time. Check your washer for a towel setting — that’ll take care of it.
10. AIR-DRY OFTEN: The dryer is your home’s third most energy-hungry appliance (right after your fridge and washer), per the environmental group Green America, and it literally beats up your clothes, too. Ideally, limit its use to sheets, towels and everyday underwear, socks and kids’ clothes. Don’t want to iron that button-down? Let it tumble for five minutes or so when it comes out of the wash to get out any wrinkles, then hang it up to finish drying, says Richardson.
HAND-WASHING 2.0
In days of yore, you had to empty and refill the basin till all the soap bubbles disappeared — think Laura Ingalls Wilder-level tedium. Rinse-free detergents like Soak (from $14, soakwash.com) and Purl SoHo Sweater Soap ($24, purlsoho.com) make the job super-speedy.
PRETREAT AND SET UP: Address any stains and/or odors. Fill a basin, bucket or sink large enough to hold your items with cool water. Add detergent per the label.
SOAK AND SWIRL: Place items in the water one at a time. (If a piece is really dirty or brand-new — meaning it may bleed more — wash it alone.) Submerge and swish around. Let sit 15 minutes.
REMOVE AND ROLL: Drain the water. Gently press items against the side of the basin or sink, then roll one at a time in a dry towel to sop up excess moisture. Lay stretchy things (e.g., sweaters) flat to dry; hang up the rest.
CLEANING MACHINES: An Inside Job
Learn to keep your dynamic duo in fighting shape.
> THE WASHER
DAILY: Leave the door open between loads to let any moisture evaporate; for safety, be sure to keep kids and pets out.
WEEKLY: If you have a front-loader, wipe the gasket around the door and inside the detergent dispenser with a damp microfiber cloth. Water, soap and fuzz can build up inside, inviting mildew.
EVERY FEW MONTHS: Pour 1 gallon distilled white vinegar and 2 cups borax in the drum, and run an empty cycle to flush out any residual gunk.
> THE DRYER
DAILY: Empty the lint trap after each and every load.
MONTHLY: Vacuum inside the lint-filter slot with the crevice attachment, then wipe the interior down as best you can with diluted vinegar.
ANNUALLY: Call in an HVAC pro to clean out the duct vent connected to the back.
EXPERT ADVICE: Skip Softener
The ingredients that leave your textiles soft and cottony also coat them and make them less absorbent. That’s less than ideal for clothes, and outright counterproductive for towels and microfiber cloths. Try wool dryer balls instead — they soften fabrics with their natural oils.
