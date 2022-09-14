I’m a sucker for eggplant in any form, but really adore it in Chinese food, especially when it’s tossed in a spicy garlic sauce accentuated with the gentle heat of chili. So the second I saw the cover of Hannah Che’s stellar new cookbook, “The Vegan Chinese Kitchen,” man, did I squeal in delight.

The picture of her Sichuan “fish-fragrant” eggplant is so luscious-looking that less than a day later, in absolute heaven, I was working my way through a steaming bowl of the dish with chop sticks.

