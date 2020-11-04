Garlicky sauce makes this steak dish one to savor

Juicy steak bites top noodles and spinach for this quick and tasty bowl dinner. Steak plays an important role in Korean cooking. Here, steak cubes are coated with a garlicky sauce glaze.
Noodles are another staple. There are many noodle shops throughout the country. This noodle side dish calls for spinach, but any green vegetable — broccoli, green beans or peas — can be used.
Hints:
Any type of quick-cooking steak can be used (skirt, flank, strip).
Steamed or fresh Chinese noodles can be found in the produce department. Dried noodles or angel hair pasta can be used instead.
Four crushed garlic cloves can be used instead of bottled minced garlic.
An easy way to turn steak cubes over is with tongs or two spoons.
Shopping list:
To buy: ¾ pound beef tenderloin, 1 small bottle low-sodium soy sauce, 1 small bottle white vinegar, 1 jar minced garlic, 1 bottle Dijon mustard, 1 small piece fresh ginger or 1 bottle ground ginger, 1 bottle sesame oil, ¼ pound steamed Chinese noodles, 1 package bean sprouts and 1 package washed, ready-to-eat spinach.
Staples: salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Countdown:
Place water for noodles on to boil.
Marinate steak.
While steak marinates, Make Green Noodles and place in 2 bowls.
Saute steak and add to bowls.
KOREAN STEAK BOWL
For steak bites:
¾ pound beef tenderloin
¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce
¼ cup white vinegar
2 teaspoons minced garlic
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger or 2 teaspoons ground ginger
Dash of freshly ground black pepper
2 teaspoons sesame oil
Remove visible fat from steak and cut into 1-inch pieces. Place in a plastic bag. Add soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, mustard, ginger and black pepper. Seal the bag and gently shake to combine ingredients. Marinate 5 minutes, turning bag over during that time.
Heat oil in a wok or skillet. Remove steak and saute cubes 2 minutes, turning them over once. Pour marinade into skillet and continue to saute 3 minutes. The sauce will reduce and thicken slightly. A meat thermometer should read 130 degrees for medium rare. Place steak and sauce over noodles in the bowls.
Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 310 calories (44 percent from fat), 15.3 g fat (5.3 g saturated, 6 g monounsaturated), 84 mg cholesterol, 38.8 g protein, 4.7 g carbohydrates, 0.7 g fiber, 1,190 mg sodium.
GREEN NOODLES
¼ pound steamed Chinese noodles
1 cup fresh bean sprouts
6 cups washed, ready-to-eat spinach
2 teaspoons sesame oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Bring a large saucepan half filled with water to a boil. Add the noodles and boil 2 minutes. Add bean sprouts and spinach and boil 1 minute. Drain and toss with the sesame oil and salt and pepper to taste. Divide between 2 dinner bowls.
Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 296 calories (23 percent from fat), 7.5 g fat (1.4 g saturated, 2.5 g monounsaturated), 48 mg cholesterol, 12.2 g protein, 47 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 87 mg sodium.
Recipes by Linda Gassenheimer.
Gassenheimer is the author of more than 30 cookbooks. She may be contacted at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.
TNS