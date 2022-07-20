If you love fried food but hate the fat and calories that come with cooking something in oil, an air fryer can come to the rescue. It uses hot air to cook whatever protein or veggies you put in its basket and makes them surprisingly crisp — typically without much mess and in pretty quick fashion.

This gluten-free version of salt-and-pepper chicken, a popular Taiwanese street food, is perfect for those hot days of summer when you just don’t feel like standing in front of a stove. Another plus: There’s a good chance you have most of the ingredients on hand, and it couldn’t be easier to prepare.

