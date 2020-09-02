Cookbook author and edible-living blogger Sarah Copeland grows around a dozen kinds of tomatoes at her upstate New York home each year, then throws them, still warm from the sun, into every dish she possibly can.
Here, she shares her delicious ways to celebrate summer’s last hurrah.
Pop them into pasta
This straightforward dish is my ace-in-the-hole family dinner. It’s also an ode to on-the-vine cherry, grape or pear tomatoes, whether lovingly grown or ferried from the market.
They burst within minutes of contact with high heat, and release juices that melt into a sauce of olive oil, garlic and fiery red-pepper flakes. If you have leftovers (unlikely), eat them at room temp for even more umami.
SPAGHETTI WITH TOMATO SAUTÉ
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
3 pints red, orange and yellow pear or cherry tomatoes (about 2 pounds), halved if large; plus a few more, still on the vine (optional)
Kosher salt
2 cloves garlic, minced
Large pinch of red-pepper flakes, plus more for serving
12 ounces spaghetti or bucatini
2 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano, finely grated (½ cup)
½ cup fresh ricotta
Small fresh basil leaves, for serving
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium. Add tomatoes on vine, season with salt and cook, gently stirring, until skins begin to pucker, about 3 minutes, depending on size. Transfer to a plate.
Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in skillet over medium-high. Add garlic and remaining tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes are just beginning to break down, 3 to 5 minutes. Add red-pepper flakes and season with salt. Remove from heat.
Meanwhile, cook pasta in a large pot of salted boiling water 1 minute less than package directions. Reserve 1 cup pasta water, then drain pasta and return to pot. Add cup pasta water, tomato mixture and Parmigiano. Cook over medium heat, tossing, until pasta is evenly coated, about 2 minutes, adding more pasta water as needed. To serve, top pasta with ricotta and sautéed tomatoes on the vine, drizzle with oil, then sprinkle with more red-pepper flakes and basil.
Active time: 20 minutes; total time: 30 minutes; makes 4 servings.
Bring brightness
Fresh, snappy late-summer beans are a fleeting pleasure on their own. Jazz them up with the sweet acidity of large cherry and cocktail tomatoes and crackly breadcrumbs, and lightning strikes three times.
The winning combination is my go-to side for grilled skirt steak, charred lamb chops or pan-seared white fish, such as cod, bass or mahi-mahi. The layers of colors and crisp and juicy textures effortlessly upgrade any main.
GREEN BEANS WITH TOMATOES AND CRISPY BREADCRUMBS
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
12 ounces green beans or yellow wax beans, or a combination, trimmed
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
4 slices rustic bread (5 ounces), crusts removed, torn into large pieces
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
10 ounces cocktail tomatoes or large cherry tomatoes, or a combination, halved
1 ounce manchego, finely grated (¼ cup)
Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add beans and cook until bright green and crisp-tender, 4 to 6 minutes. Drain and transfer to a serving platter; lightly drizzle with oil.
Pulse bread in a food processor until coarse crumbs form (you should have 2 cups). In a medium skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil and butter over medium. Add breadcrumbs and season with salt and pepper; cook, stirring, until golden and crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in skillet over medium-high. Add tomatoes, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in breadcrumbs. Top beans with warm tomato mixture. Sprinkle with cheese; serve.
Active time: 20 minutes; total time: 30 minutes; makes 4 servings.
Come out with a bang
If you learn one recipe in this story by heart, make it this addictive, mercifully easy app. It’s how I begin many an outdoor meal with family or friends.
Top creamy, tangy feta with red peppers, lemon zest, olives and the juiciest tomatoes you can find; plum or meaty heirlooms have especially concentrated flavor.
Let everything meld together, then warm the tapaslike starter in the oven and serve with toasted pita, naan or lavash to sop it all up.
TOMATO, FETA AND RED-PEPPER CAZUELA
2 red bell peppers
1 pound feta
2 plum tomatoes, cored and chopped into 1-inch pieces
4 peeled strips lemon or orange zest
¼ cup small black olives (12 to 16), preferably niçoise
Freshly ground pepper
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
Pitas or flatbreads, for serving
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place peppers directly over a gas flame (or char under the broiler), turning occasionally, until blackened and blistering, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a bowl, cover with a plate and let stand until cool. Scrape skins off with a paring knife or paper towel. Remove and discard stems, ribs and seeds. Cut into 1-inch pieces.
Divide feta between 4 small baking dishes or cazuelas (or use one 10-inch ovenproof skillet); top with tomatoes, roasted peppers, zest and olives. Season with pepper and drizzle with oil. Cover each dish with parchment-lined foil and transfer to a rimmed baking sheet. (Or, if using a skillet, place directly on oven rack.) Bake until warmed through, 10 to 15 minutes; uncover and continue baking until cheese is lightly browned, 10 to 15 minutes more. Lightly char pitas over flame (or under broiler) and serve with cazuela.
Active time: 15 minutes; total time: 40 minutes, plus cooling; makes 4 servings.
(This recipe is adapted from Copeland’s book “Feast: Generous Vegetarian Meals for Any Eater and Every Appetite.”)
Enjoy every drop
The beauty of gazpacho is that you can marinate the ingredients in the fridge for an hour or even overnight, then blend them up cool and fresh just before serving.
I use low-acid yellow tomatoes, which yield a mild, sweet-tangy result. The garnish consists of firm but ripe peach, bell pepper, crisp English cucumber, purple scallion and opal basil — but feel free to sub in any young allium (such as a shallot or a small, pert red onion) or flowering herb (like lively cilantro or mint).
YELLOW-TOMATO AND PEACH GAZPACHO
4 pounds ripe orange or yellow tomatoes (4 to 6), such as beefsteak or heirloom, cored and coarsely chopped; plus 1 medium tomato, cored and finely diced
6 large fresh basil leaves, plus small fresh basil or opal-basil leaves, for serving
2 cloves garlic, chopped
2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
½ English cucumber, peeled and finely chopped
1 small purple, red or yellow bell pepper (stem, ribs and seeds removed), finely diced
1 purple scallion, thinly sliced, or ¼ cup finely diced red onion
1 ripe peach, seeded and finely diced
Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
In a large bowl, combine chopped tomatoes, large basil leaves, garlic and vinegar; season with salt. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour. Meanwhile, chill serving bowls in refrigerator.
Remove and discard basil. Transfer mixture to a blender (working in batches, if necessary) and process until frothy and smooth, about 2 minutes. Season to taste.
Ladle soup into chilled bowls; mound a bit of cucumber, diced tomato, bell pepper, scallion and peach in center of each. Top with small basil leaves. Drizzle with oil, season to taste and serve.
Active time: 30 minutes; total time: 1 hour, 30 minutes; makes 4 servings.
(This recipe is also adapted from Copeland’s book “Feast.”)
