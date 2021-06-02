Master Gardeners in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley now are holding free weekly plant clinics to help home gardeners diagnose plant problems and dispense advice.
The Washington State University/Asotin County Master Gardeners are offering virtual and in-person plant clinics on Wednesdays now through Sept. 29 in the basement of the Asotin County Courthouse, 135 Second St., Asotin. Plant clinic hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Asotin County residents may come to the clinics to get free advice, and help with garden and landscape problems. Attendees also may email photos and bring samples to the clinic. Diagnosis forms are available on the Extension website, or may be be requested by email or by calling the office at (509) 243-2009.
Those wishing to submit a question, photo or send in a diagnosis form via email, or to request a form, may email Janice Reed at janice.reed@wsu.edu. The forms may be found online at extension.wsu.edu/asotin, under Master Gardeners and Diagnosis clinics.
University of Idaho/Nez Perce County Master Gardeners are holding their free weekly plant clinics from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesdays at 1239 Idaho St. in Lewiston. Sample submission forms are availble online at uidaho.edu/extension/county/nez-perce/horticulture. More informa-tion is available by contacting the Extension office at (208) 799-3096 or nezperce@uidaho.edu.