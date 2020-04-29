Flying High

When you give carrot cake a hummingbird-inspired spin, it really takes flight.
Stir shredded coconut and pureed pineapple into your batter and swap butter for oil to get a rich crumb and featherweight texture. Then coat the classic frosting with chopped pecans and top it with a nest of candied carrots.
Now that’s something to flap about.
CARROT CAKE
For the cake
1 cup vegetable oil, plus more for brushing
2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon
1½ teaspoons ground ginger
¾ teaspoon kosher salt
1½ cups sugar
3 large eggs
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
¾ cup canned diced pineapple in juice, drained and pureed
3 cups finely shredded peeled carrots (from 1 bunch)
1 cup sweetened shredded coconut
For the frosting
1½ pounds cream cheese, room temperature
2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
2½ cups powdered sugar, sifted
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
2/3 cup whole pecans, toasted and finely chopped, for decorating (optional)
Candied carrot curls, for decorating (optional)
For the cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brush two 8- by 2-inch round cake pans with oil. Line bottoms with parchment rounds; brush with oil.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger and salt to thoroughly combine. In another bowl, whisk together oil, sugar, eggs, vanilla and pineapple. Stir wet mixture into flour mixture just until no dry flour remains (if you overmix, the cake will be tough). Fold in carrots and coconut.
Divide mixture evenly between prepared pans, smoothing tops. Bake until cakes are puffed slightly and golden, and a tester inserted into centers comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool in pans on a wire rack 20 minutes. Turn cakes out onto rack, remove parchment and let cool completely.
For the frosting: In a bowl, beat cream cheese and butter on medium speed until smooth. Gradually add powdered sugar so it incorporates evenly, and continue mixing until smooth. Beat in vanilla.
To assemble and decorate: Split cakes in half horizontally with a long, thin-bladed knife to create 4 layers. For an evenly stacked cake, place a bottom layer, bottom-side down, on a cake plate with edges lined with parchment strips (to catch excess frosting). Spread a scant 1 cup frosting over it. Place a top layer, top-side down, over frosting. Spread with a scant 1 cup frosting. Repeat with second top layer and more frosting.
Stack last layer on top, bottom-side up. Spread a thin layer of frosting (the “crumb coat,” which prevents crumbs from getting into the final frosting) over top and sides of cake. Refrigerate remaining frosting and cake until crumb coat is firm, 20 minutes. Smooth remaining frosting evenly over cake with an offset spatula. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes and as long as 2 days, for clean slices and stay-put frosting. Press pecans evenly into bottom third of frosting. Pull away parchment; discard. Top with candied carrot curls.
FLUFF FACTORS: The secret to a light cake consistency is twofold: The batter contains oil instead of butter, so it doesn’t turn dense when you refrigerate it. This also allows you to make and frost the confection up to two days ahead. Second, shredding the carrots on the finer side of a box grater ensures that they’ll blend right in with the sweetened coconut and pureed pineapple.
———
Save any residual simple syrup from this recipe to lend cocktails an earthy sweetness.
CANDIED CARROT CURLS
3 large orange or yellow carrots
¾ cup water
¾ cup sugar
Preheat oven to 225 degrees. Peel carrots into thin strips. In a saucepan, bring sugar and water to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves. Stir in carrots; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until very soft, about 20 minutes. Let cool in syrup 10 minutes. Drain.
Arrange strips in a single layer on a wire rack set inside a rimmed baking sheet. Bake until tacky but no longer wet, 30 to 40 minutes. Working quickly, spiral carrots around the handle of a wooden spoon or your finger, and sprinkle with sugar to coat. (If strips harden before you curl them, bake for a few minutes to soften.) Let stand on a wire rack until crisp and dry, about 1 hour.
