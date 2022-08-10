Flavors that dance together

Dried chiles lace Kung Pao Shrimp with heat, and a little floral, citrusy Sichuan pepper adds the welcome tingly sensation known as ma la.

 Christopher Testani/The New York Times

The name of this first dish is now written in English as “gong bao shrimp,” and this recipe takes inspiration from the American Chinese versions that come from the Sichuan province of China.

Here, flashes of chile heat shine in a glossy swirl of a salty, sour and sweet sauce. With a confetti blend of shrimp, peppers and peanuts, each mouthful is a little spicy and chewy, savory and crisp.

