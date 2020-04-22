A Lewiston homemaker and avid baker named Evelyn Walker was featured in the Jan. 30, 1975, Tribune in a story written by the late Sula Keeling, the longtime Trib food writer.
Walker’s proud daughter, Judy Hoffman of Lewiston, wrote to share her mother’s recipe for bread, and suggested, “Bake bread during your time at home. I love baking bread; it’s like magic and it makes the house smell so good.”
Anyone who has seen what yeast can do to a ball of dough left to rest will agree, it is like magic. I’ll never forget the first time baking bread with my mother, and how my mouth gaped when she removed the dishtowel from the top of the bowl. What had been a blob of dough in the bottom of that large bowl had grown to nearly fill the bowl, and I was even more surprised when Mom said, “Now we punch it down” and drove her fist right into the middle of that risen dough. So satisfying.
Yes, I’ve digressed. But to reiterate Hoffman’s point: Baking bread is magical.
In that 1975 story, Keeling detailed Walker’s award-winning bread, which she made using whole-wheat flour from kernels she had ground herself, and she ground just enough wheat each time for a given recipe. “She feels the freshness of the flour makes a difference in the taste and quality of the finished product,” Keeling wrote.
Hoffman’s email continued: “This recipe for whole wheat bread was developed by my mother in the 1970s. She won blue ribbons and wheat growers awards at the (Nez Perce County) Fair and so have I. Now her granddaughters and great-granddaughters are making it. She would be so proud.”
Hoffman told me her mom died in September that same year, so I’m glad Keeling had a chance to profile her and publish her recipes.
But Walker left behind a real legacy, and I’m happy to share it here.
Grandma Walker’s Whole Wheat Bread
1½ cups milk
1½ cups water
1/3 cup oil
¼ cup honey
1 tablespoon yeast
1 tablespoon salt
6 to 7 cups whole wheat flour
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Heat the milk, water, oil and honey until pleasantly warm (110 degrees).
Pour into a large mixing bowl (Hoffman uses her mother’s Tupperware Fix ‘n Mix yellow bowl), add the yeast and let the mixture sit for 5 minutes, until the yeast is bubbly.
Add the salt and 2 to 3 cups of flour, and beat with an electric mixer for 4 minutes.
Add 3 to 4 more cups of flour to make a moderately stiff dough that cleans the sides of the bowl and is not sticky. Turn out onto a floured surface and knead for 10 minutes. (Hoffman always kneads by hand “because Mama said to” but she concedes you probably could use a dough hook in a stand mixer).
Return to the bowl, cover and let rise until dough is doubled in size, about 1 to 1½ hours.
Punch the dough down and shape into 2 loaves. Place loaves in pans sprayed with cooking spray and spray the bread as well. Cover tops of pans with plastic wrap and let rise for another 30 to 45 minutes.
Bake loaves for 35 minutes. Turn out onto a cooling rack and, while hot, rub the loaf tops with butter or shortening.
Hoffman’s bread-making tips:
1. Use glass bread pans if you can. The 8-inch-by-4-inch size is the best for most recipes. Bread bakes better in glass and you can see what’s going on with the crust.
2. I use a bread board (do houses have these anymore?) covered with a pastry cloth that is duct-taped to the board. You can use much less flour when kneading this way.
3. Remember: Every time you make bread you learn more about what it should look and feel like when you’re working with it.
DePaul is editor of the Tribune’s Close to Home section. She may be contacted at jdepaul@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2221.
We want your recipes
Please send along a favorite recipe, and be sure to include some information about why this recipe is special to you, or why it gives you comfort to make it during this time. Be sure to include a phone number.
Photos are a wonderful addition, and I’d like to see some of you (and anyone who happened to help) with your finished dishes.
At this time, we can accept submissions only by email, so please send recipes and any photos to me at jdepaul@lmtribune.com.