Fall garden series goes online

The Master Gardeners of Asotin and Garfield counties will hold their annual Fall Garden Series lectures online beginning Tuesday.
The three sessions will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Oct. 20 and 27 using Zoom online meeting software because of restrictions on meeting in person during the COVID-19 pandemic. A practice meeting will be held Friday for anyone needing assistance using the meeting software.
The three lectures are:
Tuesday — “Seasonal Gardening and Controlling Problem Weeds”
Kurt Madison, Spokane County Master Gardener emeritus, will discuss gardening through the seasons.
Steve Van Vleet, Washington State University/Whitman County Extension educator, will discuss fall and early spring weed control for problem weeds.
Oct. 20 — “Taking Care of Business: Fall Trees”
Joel Ewing of Pen and Oak Landscaping in Moscow will discuss the proper way to prune trees.
Carrie Kyser, co-chairwoman of the Lewis-Clark State College Arboretum in Lewiston, will talk about selecting tree species for fall interest, plus basic care and planting.
Oct. 27 — “Keep it Growing: Gardening Year Round with Houseplants”
Dominic Villareal, co-owner of A Modern Plantsman in Colfax, will discuss house plant selection and care.
Aileen Ruchert and Tana Truscott, Asotin County Master Gardeners, will talk about indoor gardening.
Cost is $5 per class, or all three classes for $12. The Zoom meeting link will be emailed to participants before the class.
Registration and payment may be done online at extension.wsu.edu/asotin/gardening/horticulture-classes-and-workshops. It also may be done via email by sending name, email address and class(es) to Janice Reed at janice.reed@wsu.edu. Payment may be mailed to the Asotin County Extension Office, P.O. Box 9, Asotin, WA 99402, or dropped off at the extension office in the basement of the Asotin County Courthouse in Asotin.