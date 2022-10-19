The Master Gardener Foundation of Asotin and Garfield counties begin their annual Fall Garden Series seminars tonight.
All seminars will be held from 6-8 p.m. in the lecture hall of the Clarkston campus of Walla Walla Community College.
Classes also will be offered via Zoom, and those registering should indicate if they will be attending in person or via Zoom. Cost is $7 per class or $18 for all three classes.
The classes are:
Tonight: “Everything Soils and Food Preservation” — University of Idaho research assistants Bronte Sonë and Kendall Kahl will be presenting on cover crops, soil management practices and overall soil health. Kelly Stewart, WSU Whitman County program coordinator, will provide basic information and resources for canning, freezing, and dehydrating foods for safely preserving a garden’s harvest.
Next Wednesday: “All About Tomatoes” — WSU Master Gardener Dennis Fife will walk attendees through supporting, pruning, and fertilizing tomatoes throughout the season. Attendees also will learn how to identify and solve hot weather issues. Garfield County Master Gardener Terry Brandon will talk about irrigation and winter infrastructures. Asotin County Master Gardener Heather Herres will discuss vertical gardening.
Nov 2: “Disease Management of Fruit Trees” — Deb Pehrson, farm manager of the WSU Teaching Orchard, will talk about best practices for maintaining healthy fruit trees. She will be discussing insects and diseases of fruit trees, and her particular regimen for spraying.
Registration may be done online using a credit or debit card at extension.wsu.edu/asotin/gardening/horticulture-classes-and-workshops, or by email by sending name, email address and desired classes to janice.reed@wsu.edu. Payment can be mailed to PO Box 9, Asotin, WA 99402 or brought to the extension office in the basement of the Asotin County Courthouse in Asotin. Registration and payment also may be made in person with cash or check at the class.
