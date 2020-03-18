Espresso yourself

Make-ahead and no-bake, this Italian treat will lift everyone’s mood — chefs included.
To simplify the steps, grab an Americano at a coffee shop to infuse store-bought ladyfingers with freshly brewed flavor. Then whisk eggs together with Marsala and sugar, fold in mascarpone and whipped cream, and layer with the cookies. finish with a dusting of cocoa powder (in fact, make that a double), and end the evening on a high.
———
For clean edges on every square, cut pieces with a chef’s knife rather than a serrated one, and wipe the blade with a damp towel between slices.
CLASSIC TIRAMISU
1½ cups Americano or strong coffee, room temperature
3 large eggs
½ cup sugar
cup sweet Marsala
½ cup heavy cream
8 ounces mascarpone cheese
1 7-ounce package ladyfingers (about 24)
Unsweetened cocoa powder, for sprinkling
Pour coffee into a pie dish. Combine eggs, sugar and Marsala in a large metal bowl set on top of (but not in) a pot of simmering water. Beat with a hand mixer or whisk until mixture doubles in volume and reaches 160 degrees on a thermometer, 7 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool slightly. Meanwhile, in a bowl, whisk cream to form peaks. Gently whisk mascarpone into egg mixture, then fold in whipped cream.
Working one at a time, dip half of ladyfingers in coffee, about 1 second a side, and arrange in the bottom of a 9- by 9-inch baking dish; fit them snugly side by side to line dish. Evenly spread half of mascarpone mixture over ladyfingers. Repeat with remaining ladyfingers, coffee and mascarpone mixture (dish will be very full). Sift cocoa over top so it infuses cream. Wrap dish with plastic and refrigerate at least 8 hours and up to 1 day. To serve, sift more cocoa over top and cut into squares.
Active time: 35 minutes; total time: 8 hours, 35 minutes; makes 9 servings.
More recipes and additional tips may be found at visit www.marthastewart.com/everydayfood. Questions or comments may be sent to ask.martha@meredith.com.