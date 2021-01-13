Eggs to order

If cooking omelets for your crew makes you feel like a chef working a hotel brunch, take the buffet approach instead.
Fill ramekins with two eggs and a touch of heavy cream each, have your peeps pile on their toppings and slide them in the oven.
Vegetarians can reach for Peppadew peppers and wilted greens; omnivores can grab crispy bacon and mushrooms. And the host can fling off his or her apron, relax and enjoy.
Flex plan
Martha Stewart Living’s formula of 2 eggs, 1 teaspoon of heavy cream and ¼ cup of toppings per person is easy to scale up or down. You can also sub in any chopped cooked vegetables, like roasted Brussels sprouts, squash or tomatoes.
BAKED EGGS
4 teaspoons heavy cream
8 eggs
1 cup toppings (see below)
4 teaspoons crumbled feta or grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
Unsalted butter
Salt
Freshly ground pepper
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Generously brush 4 shallow 6-inch gratin dishes, ramekins or small ovenproof skillets with unsalted butter. Add 1 teaspoon heavy cream and crack 2 eggs into each; season with kosher salt and freshly ground pepper. Sprinkle with ¼ cup toppings, such as drained Peppadew peppers, sautéed mushrooms and spinach (see additional recipes), cooked bacon and 1 teaspoon crumbled feta or grated Parmigiano-Reggiano. Repeat with remaining dishes.
Transfer assembled dishes to a rimmed baking sheet and bake until whites are just set and yolks are still soft, 9 to 11 minutes.
Serve with toasted English muffins or a crusty baguette.
SAUTÉED MUSHROOMS
In a large skillet over high, heat 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil; add half of 1 pound mixed mushrooms, trimmed and thinly sliced. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Repeat with remaining mushrooms, adding 1 tablespoon oil and 2 teaspoons fresh thyme when seasoning.
SAUTÉED SPINACH
In a large skillet over medium-high, heat 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil and 1 peeled, thinly sliced garlic clove until garlic begins to sizzle. Add 10 ounces baby spinach and cook, tossing, until wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
