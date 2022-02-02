Baked ziti can be so much more than a standby family supper.
In this refined version, the pasta is stirred into a sausage-studded tomato sauce, then layered, like lasagna, between nutmeg-scented béchamel and cheeses.
The technique pans out beautifully every time.
Chopping the mozzarella instead of grating it results in pockets of cheese in the middle and pools of gooey goodness on top.
“To make it vegetarian, sauté 1 pound chopped mushrooms and a pinch of fennel seeds in ¼ cup oil in place of the sausage.” — Tyrell, senior food editor
BAKED ZITI WITH SAUSAGE AND BÉCHAMEL
1 pound ziti or rigatoni
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
5½ cups tomato sauce, divided
4 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated (1½ cups) and divided, plus more for sprinkling
1 cup packed fresh basil leaves, chopped, plus more whole leaves for serving
Parmesan béchamel
1 pound fresh mozzarella, cut into ½-inch pieces and divided
1. PREP THE PASTA: Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cook pasta in a pot of salted boiling water about 5 minutes less than package instructions (so it still has some bite in the center and won’t overcook in the oven). Reserve 1 cup pasta water, then drain and rinse noodles under cool water to stop cooking. In a large bowl, toss pasta with 3 cups tomato sauce, ½ cup Parmigiano, ½ cup reserved pasta water (or as much as 1 cup, if sauce is very thick) and basil. Season with salt and pepper.
2. FILL THE DISH: Spread half of béchamel in the bottom of a 3- to 3 ½-quart baking dish. Top with half of pasta mixture, 1 cup tomato sauce, half of mozzarella and ½ cup Parmigiano. Layer with remaining pasta and 1 cup tomato sauce. Spoon the last of the béchamel evenly on top, followed by remaining mozzarella and ½ cup Parmigiano; top with a few spoons of tomato sauce. Sprinkle with more Parmigiano.
3. BAKE AND SERVE: Place dish on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment (to catch spills). Bake, uncovered, until browned in places and bubbly, about 30 minutes. Let cool 20 minutes, top with basil leaves and serve.
Active time: 1 hour; total time: 1 hour and 45 minutes; makes 6 to 8 servings.
TOMATO SAUCE
Heat 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil in a pot over medium-high. Add 1 pound sweet or spicy Italian sausage (or a combination), removed from casings, and cook, breaking up with the back of a spoon, until browned in places and cooked through, about 8 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon minced garlic and cook, stirring until fragrant, about 1 minute.
Place a 28-ounce can of whole peeled tomatoes (with their juices) in a bowl and squeeze with your hands to break up. Add to pot, along with a 15-ounce can of tomato sauce and ½ cup water (pour water into sauce can and swirl to catch any left inside). Season generously with kosher salt and freshly ground pepper; let simmer until flavors meld, skimming fat as needed, about 20 minutes.
Makes about 6 cups.
PARMESAN BÉCHAMEL
Melt 2 tablespoons unsalted butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons unbleached all-purpose flour and whisk until combined and lightly toasted, 2 to 3 minutes. Slowly whisk in 2½ cups whole milk. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, stirring often, until consistency is like slightly thickened cream, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat. Season with kosher salt, teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg and cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano. Press plastic wrap directly on surface to prevent a skin from forming.
Makes about 2 cups.
This weeknight winner calls for store-bought sauce and skips the béchamel, which translates to much less time and effort (and one fewer pot to clean).
SUPER-SPEEDY ZITI
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cook 1 pound sweet or spicy Italian sausage, removed from casings, in 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil in a large ovenproof skillet, breaking up with the back of a spoon, until browned, about 8 minutes. Stir in 3 cups store-bought marinara sauce and 1 cup water. Season with kosher salt and freshly ground pepper; simmer 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, cook 12 ounces ziti or rigatoni in a pot of salted boiling water until al dente, about 2 minutes less than package instructions. Reserve ½ cup pasta water; drain. Add pasta, reserved pasta water, 1 cup chopped fresh basil leaves and ¾ cup chopped mozzarella to skillet; toss to combine. Season to taste. In a bowl, whisk together ¾ cup ricotta and ½ cup heavy cream; season. Spoon mixture evenly over top of pasta. Sprinkle with another ¾ cup chopped mozzarella and ¼ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Bake until browned and bubbly and edges begin to crisp, about 20 minutes. Let cool 15 minutes before serving.
Active time: 30 minutes; total time: 1 hour; makes 4 servings.
