Double up on these Delicious Desserts

The refrain you’ll hear when you slice into these grand finales: “One of each, please.”
Both are easy, starting with their dump-and-stir press-in crusts.
For the Florida Citrus Pie, you bake the crust, but after that you just pour in the filling and chill.
The Chocolate-and-Pear Pie is for the brownie lovers in your life; it’s fancied up with sliced pears and candied ginger. And by all means, serve it à la mode — a scoop of vanilla ice cream is the perfect foil for its gooey richness.
———
Show how deep your love is with this fudgy, cinnamony pie — it’s sophisticated and seasonal in a single package. This pie is best served the day it’s made but can be cooled completely, covered and refrigerated for as long as one day; warm it slightly in a low-temp oven before slicing and serving.
CHOCOLATE-AND-PEAR PIE
Crust
1 stick unsalted butter, softened
1 large egg yolk (white reserved for filling)
cup sugar
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour
Filling
1 stick unsalted butter, softened
¾ cup plus 2 teaspoons sugar
2 large eggs plus 1 large egg white, room temperature
1 teaspoon pure vanilla paste or extract
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided
¼ cup Dutch-process cocoa powder
¾ cup unbleached all-purpose flour
2 ounces semisweet baking chocolate, chopped ( cup)
2 tablespoons finely chopped candied ginger
2 ripe but firm Bartlett pears (14 ounces)
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Vanilla ice cream, for serving (optional)
1. Crust: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl (or in a mixer fitted with the paddle attachment), whisk together butter, egg yolk, sugar and salt until light and fluffy. Stir in flour to combine, then knead mixture with your hands a few times to form a soft, pliable dough. Press evenly into bottom and up sides of a standard 9-inch pie dish. Refrigerate until firm, at least 20 minutes or, covered, as long as 1 day.
2. Filling: In a large bowl (or mixer fitted with paddle attachment), whisk together butter, ¾ cup sugar, eggs and egg white, vanilla, salt, ¼ teaspoon cinnamon and cocoa until thick and glossy, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in flour just to combine, then chocolate and ginger. Peel, halve and core pears, then immediately toss in a bowl with lemon juice (to prevent browning). With flat sides facing down, slice pears lengthwise ¼-inch thick and fan out slices slightly (like a hand of playing cards), but do not separate. Arrange slices from one half of pear in a single layer on bottom of chilled crust. Pour in brownie batter, smoothing top with an offset spatula. Arrange remaining sliced-and-fanned pear halves on top of batter. Drizzle with remaining lemon juice from bowl. You should have about 2 teaspoons. Stir together remaining 2 teaspoons sugar and ¼ teaspoon cinnamon; sprinkle evenly over pears.
3. Bake until pie is puffed and set along edges but still slightly wobbly in center, 50 minutes to 1 hour. Let cool on a wire rack until no longer hot, about 30 minutes. Slice and serve warm or at room temperature, with ice cream.
Active time: 35 minutes; total time: 1 hour and 40 minutes, plus cooling; makes 10 to 12 servings.
———
If you love key-lime pie, try this paean to the Sunshine State. A little sour cream added to the whipping cream provides a slightly tart note that balances the sweet, orange-scented custard. The baked and cooled crust can be tightly wrapped and stored at room temperature for up to three days.
FLORIDA CITRUS PIE
Crust
½ cup walnut halves or pieces
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
1 large egg yolk
cup sugar
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¾ cup unbleached all-purpose flour
Filling
1 cup sugar
cup cornstarch
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest, plus 1 cup fresh juice (from 2 to 3 large)
4 large egg yolks
2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest, plus ¾ cup fresh juice (from 3 to 4 large)
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
Sour whipped cream, for serving
1. Crust: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread walnuts on a rimmed baking sheet in a single layer. Toast until fragrant, 12 to 14 minutes. Let cool slightly, then finely chop. In a large bowl (or a mixer fitted with the paddle attachment), whisk together butter, egg yolk, sugar and salt until light and fluffy. Stir in flour and walnuts to combine, then knead mixture with your hands a few times to form a soft, pliable dough. Press evenly into bottom and up sides of a standard 9-inch pie dish. Prick at 1-inch intervals with the tines of a fork; refrigerate until firm, about 20 minutes or, covered, up to 1 day.
2. Bake crust 15 minutes; if it’s puffing in places, press flat (use the bottom of a dry cup measure). Continue baking until golden brown and set, 10 to 12 minutes more. Let cool on a wire rack.
3. Filling: Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, whisk together sugar, cornstarch and salt to combine. Whisk in juice, cup water and egg yolks until smooth. Cook over medium-high heat, whisking, until mixture comes to a boil and thickens. Boil 30 seconds; remove from heat. Stir in orange zest, lemon zest and juice and butter until smooth. Immediately pour into baked crust; smooth top. Let cool slightly, then refrigerate until cold and set firmly, at least 4 hours or, loosely covered (once cold), up to 1 day. Cut into wedges and serve cold, with whipped cream.
Active time: 35 minutes; total time: 5 hours and 40 minutes; makes 10 to 12 servings.
———
This lightly sweetened, slightly tart cream is more sophisticated and flavorful than the regular kind.
SOUR WHIPPED CREAM
1½ cups heavy whipping cream
2 tablespoons powdered sugar
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract or paste (optional)
½ cup sour cream
In a large bowl (or a mixer bowl fitted with the whisk attachment), whisk together heavy cream, sugar and vanilla until thickened and silky but not holding peaks. Add sour cream and continue whisking to soft peaks. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate until ready to use, up to 8 hours.
Active/total time: 5 minutes; makes about 4 cups.
More recipes and additional tips may be found online at www.marthastewart.com/everydayfood. Questions or comments may be sent to ask.martha@meredith.com.