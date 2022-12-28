Discuss plans to combine two families with partner

Couples rarely openly discuss their expectations before they move in together, writes Dr. Jann Blackstone. If you want it to work, start talking and listening. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

Q. I have been dating my boyfriend for two years. He has three daughters, ages 11, 8, and 4, whom he shares with their mother. We are very serious, but we do not live together because it was quite confusing for the girls when their mother moved in with someone new.

I recently went to my boyfriend’s home for dinner with the kids and noticed that he put up some past family pictures in the living room. This made me feel very weird, and I’m not sure how to approach it.

Tags

Recommended for you