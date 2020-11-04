Dilemma over equal custody is tough

All I want is to be part of my daughter’s life 50/50, but every time we go to court they just ask her stepmom, who is her attorney, and my ex-spouse, and both say no, so nothing different happens. What’s good ex-etiquette?
As clarification for my readers who may not be familiar with the terminology, 50/50 refers to equal custody of your child after a breakup. However, there are two components to equal custody.
One, equal time with your child, or physical custody.
Two, the right to legally make a decision for your child, or joint legal custody.
Operating from the premise that a child deserves time with both parents, if additional time is denied, there is usually a reason. The reason could be based on many things, even something as simple as where you live.
For example, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, when most children attended school in person, if one parent lived an hour away from the child’s school, many family law judges, on the advice of child-based professionals, felt that it was/is a hardship for a child to have to sit in a car for an hour to and from school. So primary custody might be given to the parent who lives closest to school.
Or perhaps there is a history of alcohol or drug abuse and the people making decisions don’t feel a parent has enough sober time under his or her belt. Also, a history of domestic violence may also affect the child’s time with one parent.
Since I don’t know your case specifically, I can only speculate, but my experience tells me there’s more to this story.
I’ve worked with parents who base their desire for equal time with their child on “it is my right as a parent,” and they simply don’t care if that request is a hardship for the child. In that situation, if the child is old enough, the court may ask her to weigh in, but that puts the child right in the middle of her parents and asks her to take sides.
In my opinion, that’s the last thing you want to do. It’s the parents’ job to work together, not ask a child to make the decision because her parents can’t do it.
Joint legal custody is not dependent on the time allotment associated with your parenting plan. It’s more about the rights of both parents to make legal decisions for the children. If history has demonstrated that you cannot problem-solve in your child’s best interest, I’ve seen the powers that be give primary decision-making to just one parent, but that happens in only the most contentious cases.
If that is what you are experiencing, it’s more than the case that you are the victim of a biased attorney and an unfair judge. It’s that you and your ex’s decision-making abilities have been found to be detrimental to your child’s well-being, and the court stepped in.
Based on that, at the most, the court may feel a custody evaluation is appropriate, but they are time-consuming, emotionally draining for everyone — especially the child — and expensive. At the very least, co-parenting counseling may be in order to help you and your ex learn to problem-solve and come to a more equitable sharing of your child’s time.
It’s all about putting your child first. Because that’s good ex-etiquette.
Blackstone is founder of Bonus Families, www.bonusfamilies.com, and may be contacted at dr.jann@exetiquette.com.
TNS