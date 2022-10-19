Dessert is sweet, and fragrant with spices

Spiced crme caramel in New York, Sept. 7, 2022. This crme caramel features a gently set custard with the right amount of warmth from toasted spices and sharpness from caramelized sugar. Food styled by CŽsar Ram—n PŽrez Medero. Props styled by Melina Kemph. (Kelly Marshall/The New York Times)

 Kelly Marshall/New York Times

This silky, gently set custard with the right amount of warmth from toasted spices and sharpness from caramelized sugar is a perfect way to welcome the cooling weather of fall.

In this recipe, a fragrant combination of cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, ginger and nutmeg known as sweet hawaij adds an autumnal aroma. Sweet hawaij, which is found in cooking across North Africa and the Middle East, is commonly added to hot coffee, and is also used in desserts and sweets.

