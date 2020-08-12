There’s something supernatural about summer’s legendary stone fruits — just biting into a perfect one is transcendent.
Now’s the time to enjoy them to the fullest. Buy a basketful, and breathe in ‘l’air de la pêche’ as they ripen in your kitchen. Then share them in these mouthwatering twists on classic desserts.
Hidden treasures
Classic cobbler often gets warmth and spice from nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger. These single servings have some exciting surprises under their drop-biscuit tops: Cardamom and allspice bring an intriguing new note, and sliced apricots offer a touch of acidity.
CARDAMOM-SCENTED PEACH-APRICOT COBBLERS
Filling
6 peaches (2 pounds), halved lengthwise, pitted, and cut into ½-inch wedges (6 cups)
12 ounces apricots (4 to 5), pitted and cut into ½-inch wedges (2 cups)
ž cup sugar
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
¼ teaspoon ground cardamom
¼ teaspoon ground allspice
½ teaspoon kosher salt
Biscuits
1½ cups unbleached all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons sugar
1½ teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
¾ teaspoon kosher salt
6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces
cup low-fat buttermilk
cup heavy cream, plus more for brushing
Sanding sugar, for sprinkling
Vanilla ice cream, for serving (optional)
Filling: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Stir together peaches, apricots, sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice, cardamom, allspice and salt. Divide mixture between six 1½-cup ramekins or gratin dishes (about 1 cups each). See note.
Biscuits: In a bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Cut in butter to form clumps no larger than small peas. Stir in buttermilk and cream until a soft, sticky dough forms.
Spoon about cup dough on top of each ramekin (fruit mixture should not be completely covered). Brush tops with cream; sprinkle with sanding sugar. Transfer to a baking sheet and bake until golden brown and bubbling, 55 to 70 minutes. Let cool 30 minutes; serve with ice cream.
NOTE: You can also make this as one large single cobbler in a 2½-quart baking dish; simply increase the baking time to 1 hour, 15 minutes.
Active time: 25 minutes; total time: 1 hour, 35 minutes, plus cooling; makes 6 servings.
Fresh finishes
Here’s a new play on cheesecake, only easier and in tart form. The no-bake cream cheese filling floats on a tender press-in crust made from butter, flour, sugar and salt. Top it with thin peach wedges (peeled for a luxurious finish) and blueberries, both tossed in sugar, lemon and salt to intensify their summery essence.
Buy peaches that smell fragrant a few days before you want to make this tart, so they’re totally ripe. Peeling them is optional, but it gives the dessert a luxurious feel.
PEACH-AND-BLUEBERRY TART WITH CREAM CHEESE FILLING
1 stick plus 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
cup powdered sugar
1ž cups unbleached all-purpose flour
¾ teaspoon kosher salt
6 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest, plus 2 tablespoons fresh juice
½ cup sugar
ž cup heavy cream
3 peaches (1 pound)
1 cup fresh blueberries
Mint leaves, for serving
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Beat butter with powdered sugar on medium speed until pale and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Reduce speed to medium-low; add flour and ½ teaspoon salt and beat until just combined and crumbly (do not overmix). Press evenly into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch square tart pan with a removable bottom. Dock bottom at 1-inch intervals with the tines of a fork. Freeze 15 minutes.
Bake until golden brown and set, 30 to 33 minutes. Let cool completely. (Crust can be kept, wrapped in plastic, at room temperature up to 3 days.)
Beat together cream cheese, lemon zest, 1 tablespoon juice and ¼ cup sugar on medium-high speed until creamy. With mixer running, slowly add cream and beat until light and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. (You should have about 2 cups.) Spread mixture into crust; refrigerate 1 to 2 hours.
Meanwhile, using a vegetable peeler, peel peaches, if desired; cut into ½-inch wedges. Transfer to a bowl and stir in berries and remaining ¼ cup sugar, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and ¼ teaspoon salt.
Just before serving, spoon macerated fruit over tart and drizzle some of juice from bowl over it. Sprinkle with mint and serve, with any remaining fruit on the side.
Active time: 25 minutes; total time: 2 hours, 5 minutes; makes 9 servings.
Ripe ideas
No one can resist a platter of fruit at peak juicy sweetness. An artful mix of shapes — cantaloupe crescents, round watermelon slices and balls — makes it even more enticing. Garnish with small basil leaves, for a hit of anise (Peaches & Herb, reunited), and a splash of Lillet Rosé to teleport your gang to Provence.
There’s a mix of white and yellow peaches in this salad for a contrast in both color and flavor.
PEACH SALAD WITH MELON AND LILLET
3 peaches (1 pound), cut into ½-inch-thick wedges, plus doughnut peaches for serving (optional)
½ cantaloupe (about 1¼ pounds), halved, peeled, seeded and cut into 1-inch wedges
¼ yellow or red seedless watermelon, cut into a combination of slices and balls (or as desired)
1 lime
2 tablespoons Lillet Rosé or Blanc
Fleur de sel or other flaky sea salt
Fresh basil leaves, for serving
Arrange peaches and melons on a serving platter. Zest lime directly over them, then cut in half and squeeze half of its juice (about 1 tablespoon) over them. Drizzle with Lillet and sprinkle with salt. Refrigerate 1 hour. Serve, topped with basil leaves and garnished with doughnut peaches.
Active time: 15 minutes; total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes; makes 4 to 6 servings.
Tropical escapes
For frozen treats that delight palates of all ages, purée chopped peaches with guava juice, and throw in some lime zest and a pinch of salt. Stir in macerated peach slices, and freeze the mix in old-fashioned molds. You’ve just captured sunshine on a stick.
Other fruit juices, like watermelon or orange, also work well in this recipe.
PEACH-GUAVA POPS
3 peaches (1 pound), peeled, pitted and chopped (2 cups), plus 2 firm but ripe peaches, sliced into scant ½-inch wedges
6 tablespoons fresh lime juice, plus 2 strips peeled zest, each 1 inch long (from 2 limes)
½ cup sugar
Pinch of kosher salt
¾ cup guava juice
Purée chopped peaches with 2 tablespoons lime juice. In a large bowl, toss sliced peaches with sugar, salt and lime zest. Stir in peach purée; toss to combine. Let stand, stirring occasionally, until sugar has dissolved and peaches are glossy, about 20 minutes.
Strain mixture through a coarse-mesh sieve, pressing lightly to extract as much juice as possible, and reserving peaches. Stir together strained peach juice (you should have about ¾ cup), guava juice and remaining ¼ cup lime juice. Divide reserved peaches evenly among ice-pop molds; top with juice mixture. Freeze until firm, at least 6 hours and as long as 5 days.
Active time: 25 minutes; total time: 6 hours, 40 minutes; makes 10 pops.
