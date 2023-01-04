Q. My daughter’s father and I broke up about six months ago. I’ve always wanted for us both to be able to be at all of our daughter’s activities, but there still is a lot of tension.

I asked him if he couldn’t put all the bad feelings aside and both spend Christmas with our daughter, but he said he wasn’t ready. It made me angry that he was being so selfish, and I told him so, which caused a huge fight on Christmas Day. Everyone was upset. What’s good ex-etiquette?

Tags

Recommended for you