Countertop choices can be bewildering

Q: We’re considering a butcher-block countertop for our kitchen island. What are the pros and cons, compared with other materials? — Cindy Miller, Carmine, Texas
A: Wood wins points for warmth and versatility: It can take on a range of looks, depending on the species and grain, and whether you stain it for a deeper tone or sheen, says Home Depot senior merchant Meredith Barclay. Butcher block also is kiln-dried and pre-sanded, so it will last years without warping.
However, wood is porous, so you’ll need to seal your counter with a protective product containing mineral oil, such as Howard ButcherBlock Conditioner ($10 for 12 ounces). This blend of food-grade oil, beeswax and carnauba wax prevents water absorption and bacteria buildup. Reapply it every month or so, or whenever the wood appears dry, suggests Barclay.
For daily maintenance, wipe the surface clean after use with a damp cloth. If you notice stuck-on food bits, remove them with a handheld scraper, and buff out any set-in stains with fine-grit sandpaper before reconditioning. To prevent discoloration, always place hot items on trivets. Read on to learn how wood stacks up against other counter materials.
COUNTERTOP CROSS-CHECK: Prices vary based on quality, design and thickness; solid-surface options generally are the least expensive of this set.
Granite
PROS: It’s durable, heat resistant and low-maintenance. Modern sealants typically last several years and are easy to reapply. Dark options are denser than light ones, making them less likely to stain.
CONS: Natural speckling patterns can vary widely in the same piece of stone, meaning the portion you receive could look different from the store sample you loved. Ask to inspect the actual piece you’ll be installing beforehand.
Marble
PROS: Like granite, it’s strong and long-lasting if properly sealed, and can withstand heat. It has more consistent veining (as opposed to flecking) within single slabs, and there are many colors to choose from.
CONS: You may need to reseal as often as every six months to prevent scratches and stains (though some feel the marks add character). Acidic foods like lemon juice and vinegar can etch permanent stains if left too long.
Engineered stone
PROS: Since they’re made from ground stone (quartz crystals, most often) and polyresins, these options are available in myriad textures and colors. And they’re nonporous, so sealing isn’t necessary.
CONS: In some cases, hot pots and pans may melt the resins used to produce these surfaces, leaving permanent burn marks, so be sure always to employ trivets.
Solid surface
PROS: Composed of acrylic, these kinds (which include Corian, Swanstone and Avonite) also are nonporous — no sealing required. Unlike stone, they can be installed without any visible seams.
CONS: Less durable than their engineered stone cousins, they’re even more susceptible to burn marks or scratches (though both usually can be buffed out).
Stainless steel
PROS: Like the name says, it’s fully stain resistant, and the food-grade kind used for counters won’t burn or rust, either — even from frequent oil-, water- and acid-based spills.
CONS: It can dent or scratch over time from contact with cookware or cutlery, and will show smudges and fingerprints (parents, take note). If you don’t set down your pans and dishes gently, beware of loud clanging.
———
GARDENING TIP: Crowning Glory
Beyond white, cauliflower comes in a few bright, flavorful varieties, like graffiti (violet) and cheddar (orange). But if the ivory kind’s heads turn yellowish or purple while growing, that may be a sign of too much sun.
“Look for a self-blanching type, like Denali, which has leaves that curl inward and shield it,” says Annie Novak, founder and director of Growing Chefs, in New York City. If you’ve planted a different one, protect it with row cover (gauzy sheeting), or gently tie larger leaves around exposed florets with jute.
———
Q: How can I stop my dog from digging into my rugs and furniture? — Jen Tarang, Miami
A: Burrowing is instinctive in pups. If it’s happening in a specific spot, a hidden rodent could be the trigger, says Carlo Siracusa, associate professor of clinical behavior medicine at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. Or the cause may be as innocuous as boredom, and you can satisfy Frenchie’s urges with regular trips to the park or beach.
At home, teach her the “off” and “watch me” cues, says Siracusa; use them to redirect her mid-dig, with a distraction like a chew toy (this should curb, if not eliminate, the behavior). Should the digging remain excessive, that can be an anxiety symptom; consult your vet.
———
PANTRY 101: Fast Flavor
Soy sauce, essential to Asian cooking, comes in a range of flavors and intensities, depending on production method and origin. For a complex umami taste, Martha Stewart Living Food Director Sarah Carey suggests looking for the terms “brewed” or “naturally fermented” on the label; they signify that classic soybean fermentation was used. (In low-sodium sauces, about 40 percent of the salt is removed post-brewing.) To step up your seasoning, dip into the two most common categories:
CHINESE: These are traditionally produced solely from soybeans, but modern renditions often use wheat flour, too. Thicker and saltier than its Japanese counterpart, light soy is your go-to for Chinese recipes that don’t specify a type. Dark (aka double black) is aged longer and contains a touch of molasses or caramel; it adds richness to braised dishes like red-cooked pork.
JAPANESE: A combo of roasted wheat and soy gives these sauces a mellow, sweet finish. (The exception is tamari, usually made from the soy byproduct of miso fermentation, instead of grain. Viscous and just a bit salty, it’s delicious as a dip or dressing.) Dark soy is the all-purpose option in Japanese cuisine, while the light kind (rarer in the U.S.) is stronger, saltier and used in small amounts for punch.
Questions may be addressed to Ask Martha, care of Letters Department, Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Living, 225 Liberty St., New York, NY 10281. Questions may also be sent by e-mail to ask.martha@meredith.com. Letters should include a name, address and daytime telephone number.