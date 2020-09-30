With apples at their peak from now through November, there’s more on the market than gala and golden delicious.
You can find a barrel’s worth of colorful, sweet-to-tart varieties that add juicy flavor to salads, oatmeal and crumbles. Pluck a few recipes, and share the bounty.
Whether in the orchard or the produce section, reach for fruit that feels firm and heavy for its size, with no bruises or soft spots. Beyond the more familiar varieties — such as Stayman Winesap, Macoun, Rome, Cortland, McIntosh, Empire, Black Twig, Mutsu, Granny Smith, Suncrisp and Golden Russet — Martha Stewart Living’s food editors particularly love Cosmic Crisps, Goldrushes, Braeburns and Cameos.
> Call on them for crunch
Suncrisps bring pops of sweetness.
KALE-AND-APPLE SALAD
For dressing
2 tablespoons apple-cider vinegar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon honey
1 garlic clove, minced
5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Salt
Pepper
For salad
1 bunch lacinato kale, stemmed and sliced
1 apple, sliced and cored
1 celery stalk, sliced
¼ cup celery leaves
3 tablespoons grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
In a bowl, whisk together apple-cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey and minced garlic. Whisk in olive oil in a stream until emulsified; season with salt and pepper to taste.
In a bowl, toss lacinato kale, sliced apple, sliced celery and celery leaves with dressing; top with Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Active/total time: 15 minutes. Makes 4 servings.
> Bake a classic dessert
APPLE CRUMBLE
3 pounds apples (like Mutsu), peeled, cored and chopped
6 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons and 1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour, divided use
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided use
½ cup (1 stick) butter, softened
½ cup brown sugar, packed
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Brush a 2-quart baking dish with unsalted butter. Toss chopped apples, sugar, 2 tablespoons flour, lemon juice, cinnamon and ¼ teaspoon salt; transfer to dish.
In a bowl, beat softened butter and brown sugar until fluffy. Mix in 1 cup flour and ½ teaspoon salt until large pieces form. Scatter over filling. Bake until center is bubbling, about 1 hour; if top darkens, tent with foil. Let cool 20 minutes. Serve with vanilla ice cream or Greek yogurt.
Active time: 25 minutes; total time: 1 hour, 45 minutes. Makes 6 servings.
> Stir them into breakfast
Try using Empire or Braeburn for this recipe.
SPICED APPLE OATMEAL
1 apple, cored and chopped
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
3 tablespoons and 2 cups water, divided use
1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
Chopped pecans, toasted (for garnish)
Combine apple, butter, maple syrup, cinnamon, salt and 3 tablespoons water in a saucepan. Heat over medium-high until simmering. Cover; cook until apples are tender, 5 minutes. Reserve ½ cup apple mixture for garnish.
Add oats and 2 cups water to pan. Simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until oats are creamy, about 5 minutes. Serve with reserved apple mixture, chopped toasted pecans and more maple syrup, if desired.
Active time: 15 minutes; total time: 25 minutes. Makes 2 servings.
