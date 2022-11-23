Contrasting flavors combine for this caramel apple pie

Caramel apple pie from Genevieve Ko. These easier-than-youâ€™d-think Thanksgiving recipes capture the spirit of classic diner desserts and embrace the flavors we now crave, whatever form they take. Food Stylist: Monica Pierini. Prop Stylist: Paige Hicks. (Sang An/The New York Times)

 Sang An/The New York Times

Here, a carnival caramel apple is stacked onto a buttery crust: The snap of fresh apple slices gives way to soft salted caramel and a melt-in-your-mouth cookie base.

It’s put together as a pie with layers like a bar cookie for a look that’s impressive but simple to pull off. The dough doesn’t require rolling. Instead, you press crumbs into a pie plate and end up with a cross between sturdy shortbread and sandy French sablés.

