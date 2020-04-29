Springtime has many folks thinking about gardening, and the nonprofit Clarkston Community Garden has raised beds available for rent and plants available for purchase.
The garden, which has operated at 1440 Fair St. for the last seven years, has 10-foot-by-4-foot raised beds, which rent for $20 each per year, including water costs.
The garden’s annual fundraiser is a plant sale and, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s sale will be set up differently.
Plant orders will be taken by phone, and a time will be scheduled for patrons to pick them up. Those wishing to order plants may call Ken and Janie Roberts at (509) 758-6849 and will be given a time to pick up the plants at 728 14th St. in Clarkston. The plants cost $2 each and will be on a table in front of the house for pickup, with payments to be left in a container there.
There are 10 varieties of tomato available to order, including Super Sioux, Black from Tula, Sun Sugar, Early Girl and Super Sweet 100s.
In addition to the rental beds, half of the garden is devoted to growing and harvesting fresh, organic produce for the Clarkston food bank, according to a news release. In 2019, 2,000 pounds of produce was donated to the food bank.
The garden is managed by volunteers and has a board of directors. Volunteers regularly meet from 8-10 a.m. on Tuesdays to weed, seed and do maintenance, and are asked, during this time, to wear masks and maintain a safe distance of at least 6 feet from each other. Additional volunteers are always needed.
On the north end of the garden, the Asotin County Master Gardeners have volunteers who demonstrate growing vegetables and fruit, using smaller raised beds. A garden club maintains a large flower garden and sells blooms in the summer.
Monetary donations to the garden may be sent to: Clarkston Community Garden, P.O. Box 53, Clarkston, WA 99403.