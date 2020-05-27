My peach tree is sick.
It’s suffering from leaf curl, a fungal disease that deforms its leaves and can affect its production of fruit. It happens every spring, mostly because of the cool, damp spring weather we have here in the Pacific Northwest.
I’m trying to pick off the ugly, wart-riddled leaves as I can and hoping when the daily temperatures eventually rise it’ll come out of it the way it usually does. But this year it’s particularly prevalent and has me a little worried.
At this point, I could hit it with another dose of fungicide, but as some healthy leaves have started to emerge, I decided to take a wait-and-see approach to it.
Which is essentially how I’m dealing with the coronavirus pandemic we’re all nearly three months into: waiting, watching, wondering and — in the end — hoping for the best.
In the meantime, I’m spending most of my free time gardening, and it’s helping to keep me grounded (pun intended). Tending to my young plants and beating back the weeds takes my mind off the outbreak and its accompanying cultural conflict, and gives me a reason to greet each new day.
But it’s nothing new; it’s how our ancestors dealt with previous global crises: During World Wars I and II, governments in America, Britain, Canada and elsewhere encouraged their citizens to plant “victory gardens” as a way to feed themselves during food shortages and shore up public morale. It was a way for ordinary citizens to pitch in to the cause while warding off anxiety.
Some of this gung-ho spirit was evident earlier this spring when I visited the local home improvement stores in search of gardening gear and couldn’t find many items that normally line the shelves. A lot of folks who would ordinarily not know the difference between a hula hoe and a potato fork decided they better get busy putting some seeds in the ground.
And that’s great. The more the merrier, I say. As a master gardener, I encourage people to take up the practice, for reasons that go beyond just growing food. Gardening has a lot of benefits, for young and old alike — exercise, vitamin D from sunshine, less stress.
One of the big perks, for me, is mindfulness — the ability to focus my attention on the moment and the environment I’m part of, to care about something other than my own issues, the chance to lose myself in the plant life with which I choose to populate my modest urban parcel. I like to call my garden my “happy place,” and it’s absolutely true: It’s the closest to Zen I’ll probably ever get in this life.
And yes, I do get some good stuff to eat out of the deal.
I’ve always been primarily a vegetable gardener, but I’m trying to introduce more flowers to the garden. This spring, I’ve planted allium, chrysanthemums, four o’clocks and crocosmia. And every year I like to grow different kinds of edibles, just to see how they do. This year, that’s four funky new varieties of tomatoes, some intriguing hot peppers from South America and purple potatoes given to me by a friend and fellow gardener.
As winter winds down, I start a lot of plants inside, growing them from seeds and nurturing them to the point when they’ll be moved outside into an unpredictable and often arbitrary world. And I’ve lost many of them, too — to disease, insects, weather and simple gardener incompetence.
But most of them manage to thrive, rewarding my labor with their bounties. There’s nothing like biting into a vine-ripened tomato or a crunchy, mellow cucumber or a juicy, golden peach late in the summer and realizing all the months of work you put into getting to that place was well worth it.
Which brings me back to my poor peach tree. It’s the volunteer offspring of a volunteer that magically came up in my mom’s own garden in the Tri-Cities about 10 years ago. She gave it to me, and I transplanted it in my garden and, amazingly, it’s produced bushels of glorious fruit over the past eight years.
But now it’s hurting, struggling against a pathological invader that could possibly end its life. And in its current state, with the leaves it uses for respiration having been compromised, it reminds me of a human suffering the effects of COVID-19, possibly needing a ventilator to breathe.
I’ve lost tomato plants to blight, green beans to wilt, watermelons to squash bugs and marigolds to earwigs. Something perilous is always lurking out there in the garden, and you just have to accept it and do your best to reduce the risks your plants have to face.
And I have no doubt that, if we keep our heads, wash our hands, wear our masks and work together to maintain proper social distancing, we’ll get through this pandemic ... just in time for the next existential crisis to crop up. (Murder hornets, anyone?)
In the end, life is always going to be a crapshoot, for plants and for us. And while there are a lot of things in the world that can end us, we really have no choice but to soldier on and not let them beat us down.
Thankfully, my victory garden helps sustain me in this time of fear and doubt.
