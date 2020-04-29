Jennifer Holley, of Lewiston, wrote to say she enjoyed my recent column about favorite recipes and wanted to share one of her own, a cake favored by her grandmother.
She related to my description of the stained page of my recipe, she wrote, and described the recipe handed down to her by her grandmother: “This is probably the third written version of it, and I have made (it) so much over the years that I know it by heart. It’s the best basic cake recipe ever.”
Grandma’s recipe originally was for a raw apple cake, calling for grated apples and cinnamon, but Holley most often makes it with bananas. She has a hint for using them: “I think the trick is that I freeze my bananas as they get brown then thaw them, drain off excess moisture, then mix it in. I think that’s what makes it really moist.”
I had to know more about this grandmother of hers, and Holley was happy to comply, writing that her name was Bertha (Bert) Barker, and she and her husband moved to Lewiston in the mid-1940s from Arkansas. She was “5-foot-2-inches of absolute sweetness, always saying, ‘Give me some sugar (a kiss), baby!’ ” Bert made a variety of Southern specialties like hush puppies, fried pies and “heavenly” biscuits, and Holley wrote she has tried to duplicate those biscuits but, as yet, hasn’t been able to get them just right.
For the cake, Holley likes to experiment with the fruit, and for the apple variation, she recommends substituting 4 cups of diced apples (Bert’s recipe called for shredding them) and adding some raisins as well. This time of year, when the rhubarb is ready, she often uses that fruit instead and adds cinnamon. She most often has bananas on hand, so that’s the version she’s sharing with readers.
However she makes it, Holley always has her grandmother in mind, which is one of the best parts of a well-loved recipe.
“Grandma has been gone four years now, but I think of her every time I make this.”
Grammy’s Cake Mix
1½ cups (3 cubes) margarine (softened)
3 cups sugar
4 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
4 cups mashed bananas
1 12-ounce package chocolate chips (optional)
Cooking spray
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix margarine, sugar, eggs and vanilla together. Combine flour, soda and salt, and add to margarine mixture. Finally, mix in bananas and chocolate chips, and pour cake batter into pans that have been lightly coated with cooking spray.
Baking time varies with the size of the pan used, but they should go into the oven generally for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until a toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Holley uses bread pans or a 9-inch-by-12-inch baking dish.
DePaul is the editor of the Close to Home section. She may be contacted at jdepaul@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2221.
We want your recipes
Please send along a favorite recipe, and be sure to include some information about why this recipe is special to you, or why it gives you comfort to make it during this time. Be sure to include a phone number.
Photos are a wonderful addition, and I’d like to see some of you (and anyone who happened to help) with your finished dishes.
At this time, we can accept submissions only by email, so please send recipes and any photos to me at jdepaul@lmtribune.com.