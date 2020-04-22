Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to cloudy skies and light rain late. High 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.