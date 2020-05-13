Recipes don’t need to be long-used or handed down from previous generations to become well-loved. Nancy Orton, of Lewiston, found one last fall — a simpler time, we realize now — that already has become a mainstay in her kitchen.
She wrote to tell me about a pasta salad recipe she came across in the October issue of Good Housekeeping magazine and decided to try: “Although this is a new-to-me-recipe, I’ve made and shared it dozens of times.”
The recipe caught Orton’s eye because of the way it looked before serving, layered in a jar.
“This recipe is special to me because of its rich flavor, colorful presentation and portability,” she said. “Since it’s prepared in a jar, it can be shared with great ease to family, friend or your own dinner.”
When she first went to the grocery store to collect the ingredients for the salad, Orton related to me, she could not find canned chickpeas on the shelves no matter how long she looked. She tried enlisting the help of a store employee, but both were stymied until “another experienced clerk set us straight.” That clerk told them they just needed to look for cans of garbanzo beans, because that is another name for chickpeas.
I grew up eating them, and we always kept several cans in our pantry, but my dad always called them garbanzo beans. I’d never heard them called chickpeas until moving over to these parts from the Puget Sound area, but I’ve known they were one and the same for years now. So Orton’s experience is a good reminder that not everyone knows, and I’m glad she shared this information to help others who may be looking for these for the first time.
Whether you call them garbanzo beans or chickpeas, they’re a great source of plant-based protein, so adding them to any kind of salad is a delicious and nutritious idea. Back when I could go to salad bars — it seems like years ago now — I always reached for a spoonful of garbanzos to roll off the sides of my lettuce mountain.
Orton says this salad makes a good meal paired with muffins or corn bread (a particular favorite of mine). “The recipe is always asked to be provided. ... And my months-old recipe is already dog-eared and well-used.
“When ‘isolation’ ends, I have a list several people long that this has been promised to.”
———
Orton says, for some extra protein and flavor, she has at times added ¼ cup of canned tiny shrimp while tossing the recipe together in the bowl.
CHICKPEA PASTA SALAD IN A JAR
¼ very small red onion, finely chopped
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1½ tablespoons olive oil
Pinch of kosher salt and pepper
½ cup canned chickpeas/garbanzo beans (rinsed)
1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
2 tablespoons kalamata olives, halved
1 cup cooked rotini pasta
1½ cups baby arugula
2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese
In a 1-quart jar, shake onion, vinegar, oil, salt and pepper. Add chickpeas and gently shake to coat. Top with tomatoes, olives, pasta, arugula and feta.
When ready to serve, turn jar upside down and let sit 2 minutes so dressing can run over rest of ingredients.
Recipe can be prepared ahead and refrigerated up to 2 days. Let stand at room temperature at least 10 minutes before turning over to spread dressing.
Toss in a large bowl before serving.
Active/total time: 10 minutes.
