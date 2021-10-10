National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Alice Whitman Chapter
Regent Mary Krempasky presided at the group’s Sept. 18 meeting. There were 16 members and guests, including State Regent Catherine McClintick, attending.
DAR Schools Chairwoman Dory Lohrey-Birch led grace before lunch. Joye Dillman, Lohrey-Birch, Sue Schell and Jo Ann Trail were hosts.
Krempasky and Lohrey-Birch led the DAR opening ritual. Sadie Walters, honorary regent, led the Pledge of Allegiance, Judi Wutzke led the American’s Creed and Rebecca Riendeau led the first verse of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
McClintick presented 20 national awards. She also spoke about supporting the U.S. military, the Honor Flight program, and DAR’s involvement in Wreaths across America. She also gave the DAR new member oath to Susan Schell.
Linda Baker read the president general’s message and Paula Prewett read the National Defense report. Krempasky, Vice Regent Judy Higgins, Vice Regent Darlene Larson, corresponding secretary, Dillman, librarian, and Rebecca Riendeau, treasurer, gave officer reports.
Committee reports were given by Dillman, American Heritage and Museum Outreach chairwoman; Walters, Children of the American Revolution chairwoman;
Krempasky, Higgins, Larson and Rebecca Riendeau, Constitution Week Committee members; Gayle Pint, Project Patriot chairwoman; Wutzke, Service for Veterans and Literacy Promotion chairwoman; Julie Riendeau, Leadership Training chairwoman; and Prewett, Insignia chairwoman.
Krempasky and McClintick reported on the visit to Lewiston by the USS Idaho crew.
Krempasky showed members the original DAR membership certificate belonging to Mary Thompson, one of Alice Whitman Chapter’s founding members.
Rebecca Riendeau reported on the chapter’s participation in the Lewiston Roundup Parade last month.
Valley Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met for weekly games at Clarkston’s Valley Community Center during September. Weekly winners were:
Sept. 1 — Jean and Neil Lasley; Sept. 8 — Renee Petersen and Bob Burton; Sept. 15 and 29 — Marilyn Park and Gerald Flowers; Sept. 22 — Su Brown and Kathy Connerley.
Ten members/players qualified at the club level to participate at the district level in the North American Pairs Competition. They are Bob Burton, Karen Eveland, Gerald Flowers, Catherine Goetz, Patti Heywood, Kathy and Marty O’Malley, Renee Petersen, Darlene Storey and Joan Zinn.